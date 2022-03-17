Bach And The Baroque





Professional musicians and fans of classical music have a perceived way of thinking how the music by Bach should be played. However, Anthony Newman believes there's more to it than that.



In this book, Newman actually challenges how modern musicians play the music of Bach, particularly when it comes to the speed, rhythm, and ornamental elements. As opposed to slow and dull music, Newman insists Bach actually meant for his music to be played lively and with spirit.



In conveying his conclusions, Newman cites various sources and examples from the era Bach composed his music in; the Baroque Period. Newman takes apart how the Baroque music was performed; challenging what conventional musicians have insisted should be strictly standard when it comes to ornamentation, time, tempo, notation, and other points.



Why one should read this book: There are people who can appreciate classical music and there are those who play and study it. Those in the first category aren't necessarily aware of the theories behind classical music. Those in the second category tend to be more discerning. Moreover, they insist that classical pieces, especially the ones by Bach, can only be played in a certain way and no other.



But are they right? Should interpretation of such music be only limited to that? No, says Newman. And he explains why.



You need not be an ardent student of music to read this book. This well-researched scholarly piece is also for those who want to play the music of J.S. Bach just as the great composer intended it to be, or just those who want to appreciate the man and his music.

"This book is an essential text for any professional musician, student of music, or serious amateur player or lover of Baroque music. Filled with cogent explanations and musical examples, Newman teaches us how to make Bach a more glorious experience," one satisfied reader says about this book.

This book will be among a lineup of new and exciting titles to be presented by Maple Leaf Publishing in London from April 5 to 7, 2022.



