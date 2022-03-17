Rapper/Singer Grapesoda Henderson Releases Pop Hit "Worse Way"





The skillful combination of smooth vocals, rap and lyrics are a testament to Grape's skills of storytelling, writing and performing. As he expands his catalog of music and experiments with different sounds, his current success with the pop/rap/hip-hop styles has opened the door to more possibilities and opportunities to make music for a wide range of projects in the entertainment industry.



GrapeSoda Henderson is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia known for his R&B and west coast hip-hop sound, dropping music and content throughout the year that keep his fans engaged on social media. He is a non-stop creator of music regularly collaborating with Villa Vibez along with his tight circle of other talented hip-hop artists, producers and videographers in the Atlanta area.



In addition to media coverage, interviews, playlist placements and podcast appearances, Grape has performed at shows and festivals across the country. His recent performances were at Atlanta's A3C Festival, alongside artists including YG, T.I and Megan Thee Stallion.

2022 is on track to be his biggest year yet with more releases, features, and performances than ever before. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Worse Way" is the latest track from GrapeSoda Henderson, an upbeat song about a girl admired from afar who is not aware of what her relationship looks like from the outside looking in. With Spring on the horizon and Spring Break season taking place over the coming weeks, "Worse Way" has the sound that appeals to fans of different genres and has the potential to capture a wider demographic in the competitive landscape of pop music.The skillful combination of smooth vocals, rap and lyrics are a testament to Grape's skills of storytelling, writing and performing. As he expands his catalog of music and experiments with different sounds, his current success with the pop/rap/hip-hop styles has opened the door to more possibilities and opportunities to make music for a wide range of projects in the entertainment industry.GrapeSoda Henderson is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia known for his R&B and west coast hip-hop sound, dropping music and content throughout the year that keep his fans engaged on social media. He is a non-stop creator of music regularly collaborating with Villa Vibez along with his tight circle of other talented hip-hop artists, producers and videographers in the Atlanta area.In addition to media coverage, interviews, playlist placements and podcast appearances, Grape has performed at shows and festivals across the country. His recent performances were at Atlanta's A3C Festival, alongside artists including YG, T.I and Megan Thee Stallion.2022 is on track to be his biggest year yet with more releases, features, and performances than ever before.



