Brittney Spencer Earns First CMT Music Awards Nomination

Brittney Spencer is paving her own path in the country music genre and making major waves in the process. A PEOPLE Magazine 'One to Watch,' 2022 CMT 'Listen Up' Artist, 2021 Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Sober & Skinny" (from CMT Campfire Sessions) Nominated for CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year"Nashville's new star" (CBS This Morning) Brittney Spencer earns her first CMT Music Awards nomination for her performance of "Sober & Skinny" (from CMT Campfire Sessions). The new category recognizes outstanding performances on the outlet's digital properties, and other nominees include Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Josh Turner. Watch the performance here:Voting is now open at vote.cmt.com, and the full list of performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit awards.cmt.com, follow @CMT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, use hashtag #CMTawards and 'like' the CMT Music Awards on Facebook for more information.Spencer recently closed the ACM Awards with an electrifying performance of "These Boots are Made for Walkin'" alongside Brothers Osborne (watch here). Additionally, the Baltimore-turned-Nashville artist made her morning show debut with an interview and performance of "Sober & Skinny" on NBC's TODAY Show (see it here). For more on Brittney Spencer, visit brittneyspencer.com.Brittney Spencer on Tour:Fri., Mar. 18 | Cayamo 14th Edition: A Journey Through Song | Miami, FLThu., Mar. 31 | The Bluebird Cafe, Tin Pan South | Nashville, TNFri., Apr., 8 | Tortuga Music Festival | Fort Lauderdale, FLTue., May 10 | Roseland Theater | Portland, OR*Fri., May 13 | Ace Theatre | Los Angeles, CA*Mon., May 16 | Balboa Theatre | San Francisco, CA*Tue., May 17 | Orpheum Theatre | Phoenix, AZ*Thu., May 19 | Paramount Theatre | Denver, CO*Sat., May 21 | The Cotillion Ballroom | Wichita, KS*Sun., May 22 | Uptown Theater | Kansas City, MO*Sat., June 4 | Riverbend Festival | Chattanooga, TNFri., June 10 | Carolina Country Music Festival | Myrtle Beach, SCTue., June 21 | Santa Barbara Bowl | Santa Barbara, CA^Fri., Aug. 26 | Les Schwab Amphitheater | Bend, OR+Sat., Aug. 27 | Marymoor Park | Redmond, WA+Wed., Nov. 2 | Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN+*Opening for Kingfish^Opening for Brandi Carlile+Opening for Maren MorrisBrittney Spencer is paving her own path in the country music genre and making major waves in the process. A PEOPLE Magazine 'One to Watch,' 2022 CMT 'Listen Up' Artist, 2021 Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch, Pandora 2021 Artist to Watch and member of the 2021 CMT Next Women of Country class, the Baltimore-turned-Nashville artist is known for her free spirit and standout ability to mold life, truth and wild imagination into songs. Her latest single "Sober & Skinny" has garnered praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and more, as well as an in-depth interview with CBS Mornings' Anthony Mason. The past few months have been a whirlwind for the breakout newcomer, who not only performed at the 2021 CMA Awards alongside Mickey Guyton, but also recently made her ACM Awards debut with a show-closing performance of "These Boots are Made for Walkin'" with Brothers Osborne. Hitting the road for the first time 2021, she has already opened for Reba McEntire, Jason Isbell, and Brett Eldredge, headlined BottleRock 2021 as a member of The Highwomen and embarked on her debut headline trek, 'In A Perfect World' tour, which wrapped earlier this year. With new music expected later this year, Spencer is set to open for Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Kingfish and more through the fall. For more information, visit brittneyspencer.com.



