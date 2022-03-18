The Most Iconic Stars That Played Las Vegas

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When it comes to famous places around the world that attract millions of visitors per year, there are a lot of choices. While Rome, Paris and London all rank highly, there is no doubt Las Vegas does, too. When you dig a bit deeper into what the city offers, this comes as no surprise.

Live music is also huge in Vegas and this makes it a perfect place for music lovers to spend time. In any normal year, you will find the biggest stars and the best singers performing at iconic venues all over town. But who have been some of the most famous performers to rock up the city?

Britney Spears

The details of Britney Spears musical career show what an iconic artist she has been over the last couple of decades. As such, she certainly ranks highly as one of the biggest stars to have enjoyed a Vegas residency. She has wowed fans with some awesome concerts that centered around her 4 year residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Her 'Piece of Me' show picked up rave reviews after debuting in 2014.

It is thought that this residency generated around $138 million in revenue and included over 250 individual concerts in its 4-year stint. When you consider the big hits and eye-popping visuals they contained, this is not a surprise. Although she has not performed in Vegas for a few years now, there are rumors of a new show called 'Domination' being lined up for 2022 at MGM Grand's Park Theater.

Celine Dion

Another huge name in music who has played Las Vegas is iconic singer Celine Dion. Known for hits such as 'My Heart Will Go On', she was already a major icon for music fans on a global scale. Her shows in Vegas really helped to cement this status and showed her stunning voice to a whole new audience. She completed not one but two long-running residencies in previous years.

The first (entitled 'A New Day') ran from 2003 until 2007, while the second (called 'Celine') ran from 2011 until 2019. Both residencies took place at the famous Caesars Palace complex in Vegas. It is believed that Celine Dion's 16-year run in Vegas generated over $680 million with around 4.5 million people coming to see her! Filling the shows with her pure voice, wit, and warmth, she really put on a must-hear experience for people in the city. With plans to make an emotional comeback in 2022, depending on her health issues, this is a story that is not yet finished

Elvis Presley

Of course, you cannot mention iconic music stars and Las Vegas without discussing the man known as 'The King'. Elvis needs no introduction due to the huge hits he had as well as his awesome voice. He also enjoyed a very successful spell in Sin City, when opening his residency at the International Hotel in 1969. During his time at the International, he played over 800 shows and always put on a magnetic performance to impress fans.

As well as his on-stage charisma and showmanship, his concerts showcased his voice to great effect. In addition, the clothes he wore for his Las Vegas concerts went down in musical legend and became the look we associate most closely with him now (such as rhinestone-encrusted, white jumpsuits). It is fair to say that Elvis was a big hit in Vegas, not only with fans but also with the hotels. The success he enjoyed playing concerts there opened the door for future stars like Britney and Celine Dion to play the city.

Vegas is a mecca for top stars in music

As the above shows, there have been some truly amazing stars in music to have played Las Vegas over the years. This is something which still happens today, as the roster of people lined up to wow crowds in 2022 shows. If you ever do go to the city, just remember to fit in at least one concert to make your stay extra memorable.

