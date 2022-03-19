Princeton Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022-2023 Season

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) and Edward T. Cone Music Director
Rossen Milanov announce a 2022-2023 Season filled with top guest artists and varied programming. Distinctive Latin and Spanish, English, American, Italian, and Eastern European sounds can be heard among works by Joaquín Turina, Ruperto Chapí, Edward Elgar, Aaron
Copland, Samuel Barber, George
Gershwin, Gioachino Rossini, Giuseppe
Verdi, Alexander
Borodin, and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. There are symphonies by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky as well as newer works by Jessie
Montgomery and Carlos
Simon, the US premiere of Marcos Fernandez' America, and the world premiere of William
Harvey's Seven
Decisions of Gandhi.
PSO debuts include star soprano Pretty Yende performing arias by Rossini and Verdi, plus violinists Anne Akiko Meyers and Elina Vähälä and violist Roberto Díaz, each showcasing their talents with works respectively by Arturo Márquez, Benjamin
Britten, and Hector
Berlioz. Piano virtuoso Inon Barnatan marks his return appearance with the PSO with a performance of Johannes Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2.
The season opens September
10-11 with Anne Akiko Meyers performing the melodies and dance rhythms of Mexico's leading composer Arturo Márquez' Fandango violin concerto. Another highlight is the US Premiere of Marcos Fernández' homage to Leonard Bernstein, America. Also on the program are Joaquín Turina's Danzas fantásticas, Ruperto Chapí's Prelude to La Revoltosa, and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio Espagnol.
On October 15-16, violinist Elina Vähälä makes her PSO debut performing Benjamin
Britten's inventive Violin Concerto, Op. 15. Exploding gestures and fleeting melodies are found in Jessie
Montgomery's Starburst, and Edward Elgar's Enigma
Variations completes the program.
Opera star Pretty Yende graces the stage at the January 14-15 Edward T. Cone Concert, voicing a boy's idyllic remembrances of his native city in Samuel Barber's Knoxville: Summer of 1915. Ms. Yende also performs Gioachino Rossini's "Una voce poco fa" aria from Il barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville) and Giuseppe
Verdi's "È strano! è strano!" from La Traviata. The balance of the program is taken up by Aaron
Copland's Appalachian Spring.
On February 4-5, pianist Inon Barnatan performs Brahms' monumental Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major. Carlos
Simon's Fate Now Conquers draws upon structural elements of Beethoven's Seventh Symphony, also on the program.
On March 11-12, Sameer Patel conducts the world premiere of William
Harvey's Seven
Decisions of Gandhi featuring the composer as solo violinist. This concerto for violin and full orchestra was inspired by the life of Mahatma Gandhi. The work is set off by Alexander
Borodin's thrilling Polovtsian Dances and Tchaikovsky's "Pathétique" Symphony.
Capping the season on May 13-14, violist Roberto Díaz performs Hector
Berlioz' Harold in Italy, which musically evokes a young man's wanderings through Italy. Study for Orchestra spotlights the compositional work of Julia Perry, and George
Gershwin's popular An American in Paris recalls the sights and sounds of the City of Light.
Tickets are available by subscription, starting at $180: princetonsymphony.org or 609-497-0020.