Charlie XCX Releases Highly Anticipated New Album 'Crash'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Charli XCX released Crash, her highly anticipated new album. Crash
is Charli's fifth studio album. Crash, the album, is a work of art consisting of twelve tracks including known hits Good Ones, New Shapes (feat. Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek), Beg For You (feat. Rina Sawayama) and the most recent pop masterpiece Baby. See full tracklisting below:
Crash
New Shapes (feat. Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek)
Good Ones
Constant Repeat
Beg For You (feat. Rina Sawayama)
Move Me
Baby
Lightning
Every Rule
Yuck
Used To Know Me
Twice
Charli kicks off her 21-date North American tour in Los Angeles on 26th March followed by her 17-date UK and European tour which starts in Dublin on 13th May with support from Baby Tate, ELIO, Yeule, Magdalena and A. G.Cook. See full tour dates below.
North American live dates:
26th March - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA
29th March - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR
1st April - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA
3rd April - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
6th April - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO
8th April - ACL Live at The Moody Theatre - Austin, TX
9th April - House of Blues Houston
- Houston, TX
10th April - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX
12th April - Orpheum Theatre - New Orleans, LA
13th April - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA
15th April - The Orange
Peel - Asheville, NC
16th April - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA
18th April - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA
20th April - House of Blues Boston
- Boston, MA
22nd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY
23rd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY
25th April - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON
26th April - Royal Oak Music
Theatre - Royal Oak, MI
28th April - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN
29th April - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL
European live dates:
13th May - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland
15th May - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK
17th May - Victoria
Warehouse - Manchester, UK
18th May - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
19th May - Alexandra
Palace - London, UK
21st May - UEA - Norwich, UK
22nd May - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK
23rd May - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
25th May - Trianon - Paris, France*
27th May - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium*
28th May - TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) - Utrecht, Netherlands
30th May - Astra - Berlin, Germany
31st May - Carlswerk Victoria
- Cologne, Germany
2nd June - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain
4th June - Fabrique - Milan, Italy
7th June - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain
9th June - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tvW25Qu5WE
www.bandsintown.com/a/289995-charli-xcx