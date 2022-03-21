Charlie XCX Releases Highly Anticipated New Album 'Crash'



Crash

New Shapes (feat. Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek)

Good Ones

Constant Repeat

Beg For You (feat. Rina Sawayama)

Move Me

Baby

Lightning

Every Rule

Yuck

Used To Know Me

Twice



Charli kicks off her 21-date North American tour in Los Angeles on 26th March followed by her 17-date UK and European tour which starts in Dublin on 13th May with support from Baby Tate, ELIO, Yeule, Magdalena and A. G.Cook. See full tour dates below.



North American live dates:

26th March - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

29th March - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

1st April - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

3rd April - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

6th April - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

8th April - ACL Live at The Moody Theatre - Austin, TX

9th April - House of Blues

10th April - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

12th April - Orpheum Theatre - New Orleans, LA

13th April - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

15th April - The

16th April - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

18th April - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

20th April - House of Blues

22nd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

23rd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

25th April - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

26th April - Royal Oak

28th April - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

29th April - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL



European live dates:

13th May - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

15th May - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

17th May -

18th May - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

19th May -

21st May - UEA - Norwich, UK

22nd May - O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK

23rd May - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

25th May - Trianon - Paris, France*

27th May - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium*

28th May - TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) - Utrecht, Netherlands

30th May - Astra - Berlin, Germany

31st May - Carlswerk

2nd June - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain

4th June - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

7th June - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

9th June - Primavera - Barcelona, Spain



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tvW25Qu5WE

