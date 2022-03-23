Multi-Platinum Selling Rapper Trippie Redd Signs Global Deal With 10K Projects Label





Trippie wrapped up the year with a headlining North American tour which concluded with a tear down performance at Rolling Loud New York in October. Trippie is currently hard at work on his next project, to be released this spring on 10K Projects. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum selling rapper Trippie Redd, who began his career as one of the first signings to 10K Projects, one of the most successful independent record labels in the world, has signed a long-term deal that will keep him at the label for years to come.Since his groundbreaking 2017 debut album, A Love Letter to You, Trippie Redd has continually defied genre boundaries, embedding his melodic take on rap with frenetic elements of rock-and-roll and heavy metal. In just five years, the artist has set a new standard for prolificness, releasing 4 studio albums, 6 mixtapes, 8 EPs and almost 3 dozen singles, amassing 15 Platinum and 8 Gold certifications in the process."We launched 10K Projects as a label where artists have complete creative freedom and the support to realize their vision," said the label's founder and CEO, Elliot Grainge. "Trippie Redd has thrived under these conditions, releasing a lifetime's worth of music in just five short years and becoming a singular voice in contemporary music. I know I speak for everyone at the label when I say I am so honored and humbled to be able to continue our extraordinary partnership with Trippie for years to come." Trippie Redd commented: "Elliot signed me when I was 16. From the start he's always pushed me to do everything on my own terms which is the most important thing to me. I'm grateful to have had him as a partner for this long and excited to make more hits with 10K and keep growing together."Current 10K Projects Co-Presidents Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo commented: "Trippie Redd is that very rare artist who is always pushing the boundaries of music genres, always surprising, always challenging. The fact that his unique approach has also been highly successful on a commercial level, just highlights what an exceptionally rare creative force he is." Peter Jideonwo, Trippie Redd's manager, on the signing; "We're grateful to continue to make history with Elliot and the 10K team, Zach, Tony, Molly, Sam & Hannah, through Trippie's upcoming releases. Super proud of everything we've accomplished so far and I can't wait for the unbelievable years to come." Trippie Redd kicked off 2021 with the release of his highly anticipated single " Miss The Rage " ft. Playboi Carti in May which peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified Platinum in December. He dropped a new project,Trip At Knight, in August, which includes features from JuiceWRLD, xxTentacion, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, and more, and debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.Trippie wrapped up the year with a headlining North American tour which concluded with a tear down performance at Rolling Loud New York in October. Trippie is currently hard at work on his next project, to be released this spring on 10K Projects.



