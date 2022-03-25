Latin Superstar, Maluma, Launches His First Clothing Line For Men And Women Exclusively For Macy's



Juan Luis Londoño Arias, best known as MALUMA, from Medellin, Colombia, has become a global Latin music idol. At only 28 years old, the Colombian superstar has a repertoire of smash hits and music collaborations with artists such as Madonna, Shakira, The Weeknd, Timbaland, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Breaking barriers through music, acting and style, Colombian powerhouse Maluma is launching his first fashion collection for men and women exclusively with Macy's. Royalty by Maluma, designed in partnership with Reunited Clothing, is an exploration of the musician's lifelong admiration for the artistry, and magic of high fashion plus furthers his mission to bring indelible style to his community through accessible collections. Featuring must-have statement sets, the collection embraces inclusivity and a fluid design concept that allows shoppers to mix and match between the women's and men's collections; step into Maluma's self-expressing world. Available in sizes XS to XXL with prices ranging from $39.50-$179.00, shop Royalty by Maluma now on macys.com, Macy's mobile app and at select Macy's nationwide."The meaning of royalty is to treat others with respect, love and understanding. I want everyone to feel like kings and queens when wearing this collection," said Maluma. "Royalty by Maluma is a unique blend of my Latin culture and my love for fashion, with stylish wear-anywhere looks that are versatile for a night out or every day. In addition, my partnership with Reunited Clothing for Macy's represents the American Dream. This will be the first of multiple drops in my collection, that I hope will inspire my fans to dream."The collection inspires everyone to proudly embrace their unique personal style and present it to the world with unabashed authority. With exceptional fabrics and unique textures, Royalty by Maluma features this season's on-trend styles including colorful cut-out dresses, bold pops of colors, paisley prints, classic knits and more. Maluma's personal touches appear throughout the collection including his signature crown finishing and patterns inspired by his hometown of Medellin, Colombia."Maluma's impeccable sense of style and inclusive commitment to celebrating the beauty and sexiness of everyone, whoever they are, made him an ideal partner to collaborate with," said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy's Fashion Office.Singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist, Maluma is one of today's top-charting artists to come out of South America. Maluma is one of social media's most-followed artists and has released six studio albums with his fifth album "Papi Juancho," being five-time platinum-certified. In November 2021, Maluma starred in his first Disney animated movie, "Encanto," which is nominated for an Oscar this year and as well as two Golden Globes. Maluma also made his on-screen acting debut this past February, in the film "Marry Me," alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, which will be accompanied by a soundtrack written by Maluma and Jennifer Lopez. Maluma has a non-profit foundation in Colombia called, "El Arte De Los Sueños," focusing on helping kids stay out of the streets and dream big with the art/music programs they offer. For more information visit: https://maluma.online/ and follow him on all social media platforms as @maluma. He has recorded five albums: Pretty Boy Dirty Boy (2015), F.A.M.E. (2018 Latin Grammy winner for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album), 11:11 (2019), Papi Juancho (2020) which includes the worldwide hit Hawái, and 7 Días en Jamaica (#7DJ). Maluma is a media leader due to his high impact on social media with more than 93 million active followers. He is the youngest artist with a total of twenty-one #1 hits on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart, and if that weren't enough, he has conquered Latin America, the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East with his live concerts, breaking records with sold-out shows in stadiums and arenas throughout the world. His passion for haute couture has led him to be an ambassador for luxury brands such as Versace and to co-design a special line with Balmain. In addition, Maluma's altruistic spirit is outstanding for the community work he leads with his foundation "El Arte de Los Sueños" based in his native country. Founded in 2016, the Foundation's mission is to transform at-risk youth through art and music education bringing an inspiring message to young people. In November 2021, Maluma starred in his first Disney animation movie, "Encanto," which is nominated for a 2022 Oscar this year and was nominated by the Golden Globes. This 2022 the global superstar is back with his Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2022 and debuted in Hollywood with his starring role as "Bastian" in the movie " Marry Me " alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. He also collabs with JLo on the film's soundtrack. For more information visit: https://maluma.online/ and follow him on all social media platforms as @maluma.



