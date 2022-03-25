94th Oscars To Feature First Live Performance Of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' From 'Encanto'





" Encanto " cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi, will perform " We Don't Talk About Bruno " from " Encanto " on the 94th Oscars, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced today. This will be the first live performance of the song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated for Best Original Song for " Dos Oruguitas " also from "Encanto."The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. American Sign Language (ASL) provided by Certified Deaf Interpreters, live closed-captioning and audio description will be available during the live broadcast.




