Charts / Awards 25/03/2022

94th Oscars To Feature First Live Performance Of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' From 'Encanto'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Encanto" cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi, will perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" on the 94th Oscars, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced today. This will be the first live performance of the song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated for Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas" also from "Encanto."

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. American Sign Language (ASL) provided by Certified Deaf Interpreters, live closed-captioning and audio description will be available during the live broadcast.






