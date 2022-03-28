Coffey Anderson Announces 8-Track 'Come On With It' EP - Out June 17, 2022





Sat., Nov. 5 | Honoring Our Heroes Veterans Gala | Rogers, AR. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When it comes to new music, Riser House Records' Coffey Anderson is ready to 'Come On With It,' revealing the forthcoming release of his 8-track EP - out June 17. Featuring a collaboration with Kentucky troubadour Dillon Carmichael and tunes written by some of country music's biggest hitmakers, including Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Jon Pardi, 'Come On With It' serves as the Bangs, TX, native's first full project in more than three years. The collection of tunes continues to build on Anderson's neo-traditional style - a signature, nostalgic-driven sound that has defined the trailblazer's career for more than 20 years and led to his starring role in the Netflixreality series about his life, 'Country Ever After.'"My main goal for this EP is to make sure listeners have a total experience - from 'party on the lake' songs like 'Come On With It,' to tunes that make you reflect on life and spread gratitude, like 'Blessed,'" explains Anderson. "I think this is the year of us realizing we need each other more than we thought. If this album can remind us of that and offer music moments that make people a little bit more human - mission accomplished."Out today, 'America Is My Hometown' is a blue-collar tribute to the Red, White & Blue. The patriotic tune, which was written by Anderson alongside Phil O'Donnell, Monty Criswall, follows 'Good To You' (2.18), a driving ode to the hallmarks of a solid relationship that served as the debut offering from 'Come On With It.'Anderson is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Tues., May 3, and fans can keep up with what's to come from him by visiting coffeyanderson.com.'Come On With It' Track Listing:1. Come On With It - Jon Pardi, Brice Long, Bart Butler2. Good To You - Seth Ennis, Will Weatherly, John Pierce3. Blessed - Sean Squires, Stephen Hunley, Bobby McLamb4. America Is My Hometown - Coffey Anderson, Phil O'Donnell, Monty Criswall5. Drive On Back - Tyler Hubbard, Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia6. She Ain't No Chevy - Rob Crosby, Dave Fenley, Jason Nix7. Ain't As Lonely (Feat. Dillon Carmichael) - Dillon Carmichael, Jim Beavers, Matt Rogers8. Friday Night - Coffey Anderson, Jordan Omley, Michael Mani﻿Coffey Anderson Upcoming Tour Dates:Thu., Apr., 21 | Allsup's Grand Opening | Azle, TXSat., Apr. 23 | ManeGait Therapeutic Horsemanship | McKinney, TXTue., May 3 | Grand Ole Opry | Nashville TXFri., May 6 | Allsup's Grand Opening | Hereford, TXThu., May 12 | Feel the Freedom Festival | Omaha, NEThu., May 19 | Allsup's Grand Opening | Guymon, OKFri., June 3 | Million Dollar Mastermind Conference | Frisco, TXSun., June 8 | Merced County Fair | Merced, CAMon., June 9 | Allsup's Grand Opening | Abilene, TXTue., June 10 | National Sand Bass Festival | Madill, OKThu., June 23 | Allsup's Grand Opening | Merkel, TXMon., July 4 | 4th of July Celebration | Roswell, NMThu., July 14 | Allsup's Grand Opening | Canyon, TXFri., July 22 | Abundance Christian Conference | Dallas, TXThu., July 28 | Allsup's Grand Opening | Wolfforth, TXFri., Aug. 19 | Andover Country Music Festival | Andover, KSThu., Sep. 1 | Allsup's Grand Opening | Breckenridge, TXThu., Sep. 15 | Allsup's Grand Opening | Alamogordo, NMSat., Oct. 29 | Queen Creek Halloween Bash | Queen Creek, AZSat., Nov. 5 | Honoring Our Heroes Veterans Gala | Rogers, AR.



