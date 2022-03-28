10 Celebrities that Rode the Crypto Wave in 2022

1. Snoop Dogg

Crypto investments are becoming more and more spread among celebrities. It happens not only because of recent research in economics, finances, business, but also thanks to celebrities' activity. They own various crypto ecosystem assets (Bitcoin, Ether, and so on) themselves, and popularize them in any possible way. Lots of posts, publications, and videos are devoted to this topic. Thanks to these famous people, you may have a great interest in crypto, discuss this topic and even think of buying it. Their activity is worth your attention. So read about it in detail and enjoy!

Such a legendary rapper Snoop Dogg doesn't stop on a musical career. He has been interested in crypto since 2013 when it wasn't in trend. Each year his proactive participation in this sphere became more and more fruitful, especially in tokens. Nowadays, American rapper is building the crypto empire and participating in many NFT tokens collaborations. One of the recent is the art collection "A Journey with the Dogg".

2. Soulja Boy

This musician was recognized as one of the most vocal celebrities on crypto in Twitter last year and continues his activity now. American rapper Soulja Boy is productive both in his music career and in crypto. He made everything possible for popularizing cryptocurrency:

Released the track "Bitcoin" in 2018.

Participated in collaborations.

Wrote a lot about crypto on his social networks.

Bought Binance Coin, Tron, and altcoins.

This performer is proud of this purchase and writes lyrics of his songs that owning crypto is great. Persuades more than a hundred researchers.

3. Jay-Z

Jay-Z is a brilliant expert in trends and business. American musician and entrepreneur knows where to invest and put his money into a tech firm that focuses on the metaverse and building blockchain-based products. In 2021 he and Jack Dorsey (CEO of Twitter and Square) established $24 million funds to develop Bitcoin. The hip-hop legend also became a member of Square's board of directors, which provides opportunities for buying and selling tokens. And Jay-Z continues his fruitful activity in cryptocurrency now.

4. Lil Yachty

This American singer and rapper of Ukrainian origin actively develops crypto too, especially since 2020, when he released his own cryptocurrency, "YachtyCoin". Every fan can become a shareholder in his career. As we can see, the cooperation between musicians and their followers is modernized. Fan tokens are a trend nowadays. The musician actively participates in NFT collaboration and finds new ways to inspire.

5. 50 Cent

The rapper and entrepreneur has become a crypto-influencer and a millionaire. And couldn't even imagine that it would ever happen. Everything began in 2014 when he got an award in Bitcoin for his album "Animal Ambition". He has forgotten about crypto, but Bitcoin has been increasing in price for several years. Fate smiled at him, and thanks to this example, many people invest in crypto deliberately.

6. Drake

This superstar from Canada has also got a high income of $ 300.000. This happened because he made a major $1.26 million net worth of Bitcoin on the Super Bowl match between the Los Angeles Rams (LA Rams) and the Cincinnati Bengals. He had losses too, but…

Celebrities are not afraid of risks and become more and more well-known thanks to their crypto exchanges, owning cryptocurrency, and blockchain operations. By the way, you can try your luck in a $3 minimum deposit casino. Maybe you'll become richer too! Moreover, Drake started cooperation with crypto betting site Stake.

7. Meek Mill

American rapper Meek Mill desires to be paid in crypto for his songs like many other celebrities. Even though he joined the so-called "crypto-movement" later than most stars mentioned here, his interest in this topic and motivation are great. The musician has invested more than $ 50.000 on Dogecoin. Nowadays, he owns this currency, and Bitcoin has become one of the top crypto-influencers. As we see, the rapper tries to be in trend and uses every opportunity.

8. Elon Musk

This businessman is the owner of Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin. He develops the topic of crypto in his social media regularly. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has popularized Dogecoin in his Twitter account and set meme-coins in all possible ways. The value of this currency climbed about 4000% thanks to Elon Musk (despite it not being taken into attention seriously in 2013). Celebrity's attention is among the key catalysts of promotion. Dogecoin is the only digital currency accepted by Tesla. And thanks to this techno-leader and crypto-influencer, many investors try to buy the aforementioned Dogecoin.

9. Mark Zuckerberg

One of the greatest mainstream tech entrepreneurs in the world made his contribution to the crypto community too. He made the rebranding of Facebook in October 2021. The new name of the company "Meta" means metaverse and it became a great tool for online creators.

Mark Zuckerberg has an ambition of having his own unique cryptocurrency and developing projects to make his dream come true. As we see, the largest businesses in the world can't stand behind the crypto exchange. People who conduct authority in social networks have the greatest influence. And Zuckerberg's support is, certainly, a step forward to its development and popularization.

He has even got a goat named "Bitcoin" and he posts a picture on Facebook:

10. Lionel Messi

The popular football player was involved in the crypto topic in 2021 when he joined the Paris Saint-Germain football club. The salary included payment in fan tokens. It is the first football club in the world to begin using crypto.

Messi supported this trend and became the crypto-influencer in such a way, continuing his typical activity. He popularized this currency among the athletes and motivated them to invest in crypto.

Conclusion

Each of these authority figures inspires to move forward and not stay behind the virtual assets. The smartest and the most talented people of our time prize an opportunity to get income in Bitcoin, Ether, and other possible cryptos. They are risky and try to predict a benefit, think correctly, where to invest. There are a lot of ways to popularize crypto:

- to buy it yourself (otherwise, the followers will not believe your words that the crypto is one of the most significant prospects of the year);

- to write posts on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter;

- to retransform your business according to the new reality (like Zuckerberg or Musk);

- to agree on the award in crypto (like Messi or 50 Cent);

- not to be afraid of risk (like Drake);

- devote your lyrics to crypto (Soulja Boy's track "Bitcoin");

- participate in NFT token cooperations (like Snoop Dogg);

- create your currency (like Lil Yachty).

Each contribution is valuable. Maybe you have just decided to buy crypto after reading this article. If yes, you'll never regret it. Or perhaps you'll become the next crypto-influencer.