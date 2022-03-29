Sam Varga Releases New Single "If I'm Gonna Stay"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative/Rock artist Sam Varga just released his new single "If I'm Gonna Stay" to all streaming platforms.

With over one million streams on Spotify and over one million likes on TikTok, Sam Varga is quickly becoming a viral internet sensation.



"If I'm Gonna Stay Is my second single this year in a long line of releases," Sam explains.

"It was recorded with Dan Swank (touring member of All Time Low) here in Nashville. It's about me taking inventory of a life half lived and mislead and trying to get it back on course, asking the question what is life going to look like into adulthood and in the music industry. There are two sides to this song. The first half feels sorry for itself. The second takes the pain and uses it."



