DEEPSHADE UK Grunge Pysch Stoners Kick On With Superb New Single And EP!





Hailing from Wigan, UK, and born in 2013, DEEPSHADE are as uncompromising as they are formidable. The much-acclaimed post-grunge stoner rockers have devoured the back catalogues of



Since their inception, DEEPSHADE have consistently won over new fans and industry tastemakers. With an established following throughout England's northern territories, nurtured by a slew of explosive live shows, the progressive riff masters were brought to a wider audience through airplay support from BBC Introducing, Kerrang! Radio, Hard Rock Hell,



DEEPSHADE are now braced to unleash their finest and most experimental work to date in the shape of their new five-track EP, Gloaming. While still retaining the band's trademark sound, the record is both heavier and more diverse than previous material.



DEEPSHADE LIVE: HRH Psych 2022 - Festival - 16th April at Liverpool Arts Club - https://www.hrhpsych.com/shop ;

Deepshade EP Launch Show - 29th April at Fatbird, Wigan - https://www.skiddle.com/e/36026829 ; Sonic Rock Solstice 2022 - Festival - 18th June at Stoke Prior Space Port, Bromsgrove - https://www.sonicrocksolstice.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Unleashing a fusion of the weighty riff-infused grooves reminiscent of Queens Of The Stone Age melded with melodic guile of Nirvana, under the trippy orchestration of The Doors, DEEPSHADE stride forward with the release of their stunning new EP, Gloaming, out on Friday 13th May. The EP is preceded by their blistering new single, The Wolf, out now - https://youtu.be/AIDJ3PAJfoM .Hailing from Wigan, UK, and born in 2013, DEEPSHADE are as uncompromising as they are formidable. The much-acclaimed post-grunge stoner rockers have devoured the back catalogues of Black Sabbath, Nirvana, and Queens Of The Stone Age, as well as taking inspiration from Soundgarden, Spindrift and Pink Floyd. That said, you can distinctly hear the power trio's own clear voice, stylings, and message upon listening.Since their inception, DEEPSHADE have consistently won over new fans and industry tastemakers. With an established following throughout England's northern territories, nurtured by a slew of explosive live shows, the progressive riff masters were brought to a wider audience through airplay support from BBC Introducing, Kerrang! Radio, Hard Rock Hell, Total Rock, Planet Rock, and a plethora of stations from around the globe. Recognition from mainstream rock publications soon flowed with the threesome racking up extensive acclaim from RAMzine, V13, The Guardian, Power Play Magazine and Classic Rock Magazine, the latter featuring the band on their cover-mount compilation CD.DEEPSHADE are now braced to unleash their finest and most experimental work to date in the shape of their new five-track EP, Gloaming. While still retaining the band's trademark sound, the record is both heavier and more diverse than previous material. David Rybka (Vocalist/Guitarist) remarks about the EP: "Our third release marks a more experimental approach to our heavy, catchy sound. And it's one we can't wait to play live. Gloaming is a beautiful time, when the sky is deep blue and the sun is just about to go down. It's an otherworldliness that imbues the songs. It marks both a passage of time, and a new beginning."DEEPSHADE LIVE: HRH Psych 2022 - Festival - 16th April at Liverpool Arts Club - https://www.hrhpsych.com/shop ;Deepshade EP Launch Show - 29th April at Fatbird, Wigan - https://www.skiddle.com/e/36026829 ; Sonic Rock Solstice 2022 - Festival - 18th June at Stoke Prior Space Port, Bromsgrove - https://www.sonicrocksolstice.com/



