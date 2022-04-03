Hear The "Warm, Rock-Leaning Country" Of Matt Koziol In This New Video





Koziol has collaborated with noteworthy artists like John Paul White, Joy Oladokun, Jimmie Allen, Charlie Worsham, Steve Moakler and others. He co-wrote the new Caroline Spence song " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging artist and songwriter Matt Koziol recently announced his debut album 'Wildhorse' (due 5.20) with his new single "House To Build A Home" (3.11). Today, he showcases "influences like Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Tom Petty" and his signature "warm, rock-leaning country" (Brooklyn Vegan) in a performance of the track."House To Build A Home" finds Koziol romanticizes a picture-perfect future, while also grappling with the parts of himself that stand in the way. The self-penned song also serves as a reminder that it's the love inside a house that makes it a home.Koziol has collaborated with noteworthy artists like John Paul White, Joy Oladokun, Jimmie Allen, Charlie Worsham, Steve Moakler and others. He co-wrote the new Caroline Spence song " The Gift " (3.25).



