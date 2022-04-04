64th Grammys 2022: The Full Winners List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Music's biggest night is here, and the gramophones are making their rounds!
The winners for the 64th Grammy Awards are in and, with a diverse group of nominees, the Recording Academy will honored artists ranging from 95-year-old Tony Bennett
to 19-year-old Olivia
Rodrigo (both of which won multiple awards) in Las Vegas.
Jon Batiste
took home a slew of awards, including album of the year, and the ceremony's "Big Four" categories, which were increased from eight to 10 nominees, included Silk Sonic for record and song of the year and Olivia
Rodrigo for new artist.
Meanwhile, JAY-Z also secured himself a place in the record books with his 83rd Grammy nomination, meaning he pushed past Quincy
Jones to become the most-nominated person of all time. Paul McCartney's two nods this year make him the second most nominated artist of all time, with 81.
The ceremony took place at the MGM Garden Arena
and the prime-time awards is being broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The majority of the awards were handed out during the Premiere Ceremony, which started at 12:30. That portion of the program was hosted by Levar Burton, and the prime-time awards were handled by Trevor Noah. The Grammys shifted from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena
(formerly Staples Center) due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January.
Here are 2022 Grammy winners:
Album of the year: Jon Batiste
- We
Record of the year:
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Best pop/duo group performance: Doja Cat
featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Best pop vocal album: Olivia
Rodrigo - Sour
Best R&B album: Jazmine Sullivan
- Heaux Tales
Best rap performance: Baby Keem
featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Family Ties
Best new artist:
Olivia
Song of the year: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Best country album: Chris Stapleton
- Starting Over
Best pop solo performance: Olivia
Rodrigo - Drivers License
Best dance/electronic recording:
Rüfüs Du Sol - Alive
Best dance/electronic album: Black
Coffee - Subconsciously
Best country duo/group performance: Brothers Osborne
- Younger Me
Best rock performance: Foo Fighters
- Making a Fire
Best metal performance: Dream
Theater - The Alien
Best rock song: Foo Fighters
- Waiting on a War
Best rock album: Foo Fighters
- Medicine at Midnight
Best alternative music album:
St Vincent
- Daddy's Home
Best R&B performance:
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open (TIE) & Jazmine Sullivan
- Pick Up Your Feelings (TIE)
Best traditional R&B performance:
HER - Fight for You
Best R&B song:
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Best rap album:
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Best rap song: Kanye West
featuring Jay-Z
- Jail
Best melodic rap performance: Kanye West
featuring the Weeknd
and Lil Baby
- Hurricane
Best country song: Chris Stapleton
- Cold
Best country solo performance: Chris Stapleton
- You Should Probably Leave
Best Latin pop album:
Alex Cuba - Mendó
Best música urbana album: Bad Bunny
- El Último Tour del Mundo
Best Latin rock or alternative album: Juanes
- Origen
Best tropical Latin album:
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Salswing!
Best American roots performance: Jon Batiste
- Cry
Best American roots song: Jon Batiste
- Cry
Best Americana album:
Los Lobos - Native Sons
Best contemporary blues album:
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram - 662
Best traditional blues album:
Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying
Best bluegrass album:
Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart
Best folk album:
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - They're Calling
Me Home
Best reggae album:
Soja - Beauty in the Silence
Best jazz vocal album: Esperanza Spalding
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best jazz instrumental album:
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Skyline
Best Latin jazz album:
Eliane Elias
With Chick Corea and Chucho
Valdés - Mirror Mirror
Best new age album:
Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej - Divine
Tides
Best global music album:
Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature
Best global music performance:
Arooj Aftab - Mohabbat
Best regional Mexican music album:
Vicente Fernández - A Mis 80's
Best gospel album: CeCe Winans
- Believe for It
Best roots gospel album: Carrie Underwood
- My Savior
Best gospel performance/song: CeCe Winans
- Never Lost
Best contemporary Christian album: Elevation Worship
and Maverick
City Music
- Old Church Basement
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: CeCe Winans
- Believe for It
Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff
Best comedy album:
Louis CK - Sincerely Louis CK
Best spoken word album:
Don Cheadle - Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
Best music film: Various
Artists - Summer of Soul
Best song written for visual media: Bo Burnham
- All Eyes on Me
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best score soundtrack for visual media: Carlos
Rafael Rivera - The Queen's Gambit
(TIE) & Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - Soul (TIE)