Paved Paradise Returns To The Road This Spring

May 8 - Louisville KY - Gravely Brewing Co., 12pm-6pm New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last fall, Ghostly International, Numero Group and Secretly Group record labels Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian banded together to reimagine the record store experience. By way of a 24-foot truck, the inaugural Paved Paradise tour spanned 3,000 miles and over a dozen cities, welcoming more than 5,000 attendees into its tented wonderland. From Secretly Group's Bloomington headquarters to Brooklyn - and a series of breweries, music venues, flea markets and parking lots in between - the giant vinyl-packed vehicle and its tireless team successfully completed its first run across the eastern United States.Now, after a brief stint in the garage, the traveling label exposition will return to the road to grace the Midwest with music, merch and memories. In a run of eight dates announced today, Paved Paradise will head to new locations, including Minneapolis'Number 12 Cider, Eau Claire's The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely, Wisconsin's 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and Settle Down Tavern, Polyvinyl Record Co. headquarters in Illinois, and more from April 28th through May 8th. The tour will also return to Bungalow by Middle Brow in Chicago, and Louisville's Gravely Brewing Co. See the full list below, and at pavedparadise.secretlygroup.com.Equal parts pop-up shop, block party and roadside fruit stand, each event will feature local collaborations, a Hi-Res listening station and limited edition totes from music streaming and download platform Qobuz, plus limited edition LPs, 45s, cassettes, CDs and other ephemera. Top-selling titles on Paved Paradise's first tour highlighted indie classics and esoteric gems alike, including Phoebe Bridgers' Punisher, Khruangbin's Mordechai, Numero Group's Eccentric Funk compilation, as well as the Kevin Morby's Velvet Highway mixtape and other exclusive Paved Paradise products. New additions for the upcoming spring dates include Mitski's Laurel Hell, Mary Lattimore's Collected Pieces: 2015-2020 (Gold Ripple 2x Vinyl LP), and Songs:Ohia's Live: Vanquishers LP, previously available to Secretly Society subscribers and Jason Molina fan club members only.Attendees can expect to talk shop with a number of Secretly staffers and music experts in each city, such as Secretly Group's Creative and Experiential Marketing Director, Amanda Colbenson, who continues to oversee all Paved Paradise events and programming alongside Numero Group Co-Founder Ken Shipley, as well as Turntable Lab's Audio Specialist Chris Klassen, and Dylan Laurino, a seasoned touring merch specialist and coffee roaster.Paved Paradise - Midwest Tour DatesApril 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Number 12 Cider, 2pm-7pmApril 29 - Eau Claire, WI - The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely, 2pm-7pmApril 30 - Madison, WI - Settle Down Tavern, 12pm-6pmMay 1 - Milwaukee, WI - 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, 12pm-6pmMay 5 - Chicago, IL - Bungalow by Middle Brow, 3pm-8pmMay 6 - Champaign, IL - Polyvinyl Record Co., 2pm-7pmMay 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Upland Brewery, 12pm-6pmMay 8 - Louisville KY - Gravely Brewing Co., 12pm-6pm



