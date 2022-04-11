Sting Releases New Version Of His Spanish Hit "Por Su Amor" Featuring Kurt









Given the original version of "Por Su Amor" was inspired by the vibrant landscapes and beaches of Baja, California, it was only natural for



KURT adds that he is really touched and moved by the collaboration. He has always admired



The Spanish lyrics for "Por Su Amor" were written by Grammy-nominated musician/ songwriter/producer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sting, 17-time Grammy Award winning musician, releases a new version of "Por Su Amor" - the Spanish language adaptation of his song "For Her Love," which appears on his most recent album, The Bridge - with a spin: a duet with one of Latin pop's rising stars: Mexican singer-songwriter KURT. Sting comments, "KURT is a wonderful singer who performs with great authority, sensitivity, and passion. I thoroughly enjoyed working together with him on this song."Given the original version of "Por Su Amor" was inspired by the vibrant landscapes and beaches of Baja, California, it was only natural for Sting to join forces with a Mexican artist to collaborate on this evocative love song.KURT adds that he is really touched and moved by the collaboration. He has always admired Sting and his work, thanks to his mom who is a long-time Sting fan. He even used to perform Sting's songs in bars when starting his career as a musician. KURT says: "for me, collaborating with Sting has been like getting to know one of my music superheroes…it's a dream come true, and a true honor."The Spanish lyrics for "Por Su Amor" were written by Grammy-nominated musician/ songwriter/producer Martin Kierszenbaum, co-writer of "For Her Love" and co-producer of The Bridge album with Sting. "Por Su Amor" also features backing vocals by up-and-coming bilingual artist, Hannah Brier with Dominic Miller on guitar and Martin Kierszenbaum on keyboards. The track was mixed by 4-time Grammy Award winning, Robert "Hitmixer" Orton.



