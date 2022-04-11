The Clash Announce 'Combat Rock / The People's Hall' Special Edition





Now comes a special edition of the album, titled 'Combat Rock / The People's Hall', which will be released on May 20th. It couples the album with an additional 12-tracks compiled by The Clash.



Having returned to London following their pivotal 17-show residency at New York's Bond's Casino in 1981, the band rehearsed and recorded at The People's Hall in the squatted Republic of Frestonia near Latimer Road in London and from there they embarked on a tour of the East and South East Asia, during which the album sleeve image was captured by Pennie Smith in Thailand.



The tracks on 'The People's Hall' chart the period from what was their last single



The disc highlights a new version of 'Know Your Rights' which was recorded at The People's Hall on the



'Combat Rock' is indicative of The Clash's constant evolution and was influenced in part by the relatively recent end of the Vietnam War, particularly on 'Sean Flynn', inspired by the disappearance of the photojournalist and film star's son. The band's curiosity and range is illustrated by the many styles and voices here, notably poet Allen Ginsberg's apocalyptic spoken word on 'Ghetto Defendant'and graffiti artist Futura's rap on 'Overpowered By Funk'.



The Clash's influence on punk, post-punk and indie rock is well documented and 'Combat Rock' specifically continues to inspire waves of rediscovery from new audiences, most notably with the use of 'Should I Stay Or Should I Go' as a prominent plot device in the first season of the Netflix smash 'Stranger Things'. Meanwhile, 'Straight To Hell' remains instantly recognisable having been used in 'Paper Planes' by M.I.A.

