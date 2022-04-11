Female-Fronted Rock Act Eva Under Fire Drop New EP 'Blow'





BETTER NOISE MUSIC is the premiere independent music label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The acclaimed female-fronted rock band Eva Under Fire dropped their new EP Blow via Better Noise Music. Giving fans a dynamic preview of their highly-anticipated debut album, Love, Drugs & Misery, the EP features an epic new cover of "Separate Ways" by Journey, on which frontwoman Eva Marie's grand vocals shine as she belts about a heart-wrenching, undying love. Originally released early last summer, the title track "Blow (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)," is featured prominently on the soundtrack of the critically acclaimed horror film THE RETALIATORS, a Better Noise Films production, currently making its rounds at key film festivals across the globe. The song is set to impact U.S. radio in May. The high-energy headbanger "Comatose (feat. Jonathan Dörr from Ego Kill Talent)," also previously released in 2021, continues the band's high octane momentum of collaborations with Dörr's gritty vocals adding to the thrilling sonic experience. The band has showcased their ability to go from anthemic and aggressive to heart breakingly vulnerable, in both sound and lyrics, with singles such as " Unstoppable " also illustrating an untouchable love. Blow is available for streaming and download across platforms now HERE. Love, Drugs & Misery is available for pre-order now.Sharing the band's excitement over releasing the new EP, lead singer Eva Marie said, "We're excited to be putting our best forward with this EP. Two massive tracks from the upcoming album PLUS a sick cover of "Separate Ways"? I mean what's not to love?!"The band will be hitting stages across North America later this spring, opening up for NOTHING MORE, Asking Alexandria, and Atreyu on their upcoming U.S. tour. The tour is set to kick off in Kansas City, MO on May 13 and end in Houston, TX on June 19, with other stops planned in Nashville, Denver, Atlanta, New Orleans, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.evaunderfire.com/. See below for a full list of dates.Eva Marie and Charnas both appear in THE RETALIATORS, alongside some of the biggest names in rock: Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch, Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, All Good Things, Cory Marks. Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx co-wrote and recorded the title song of the film. In August, the movie had its WORLD PREMIERE at Arrow Video FrightFest in London. Its North American premiere took place at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as the OPENING NIGHT film for ScreamFest. The film also took home an award for best make-up at ScreamFest and is currently rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.BLOW EP Tracklisting:Separate Ways Blow (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills) Comatose (feat. Jonathan Dorr of Ego Kill Talent)Upcoming Eva Under Fire Tour DatesMay 13 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown TheaterMay 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - The CriterionMay 15 - Dallas, TX - South Side BallroomMay 17 - Atlanta, GA - TabernacleMay 18 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New OrleansMay 20 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing CompanyMay 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AEMay 24 - Rochester, NY - Main Street ArmoryMay 25 - Silver Spring, MD - The FillmoreMay 27 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont TheaterMay 28 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at OakdaleMay 29 - Reading, PA - Theatre at Santander ArenaMay 31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music CenterJune 1 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music WorksJune 3 - Chicago, IL - The RivieraJune 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National CentreJune 5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora TheaterJune 7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore DetroitJune 8 - Madison, WI - The SylveeJune 9 - St. Louis, MO - The PageantJune 12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore AuditoriumJune 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The ComplexJune 15 - Anaheim, CA - House of BluesJune 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van BurenJune 18 - San Antonio, TX - Port CenterJune 19 - Houston, TX - House of BluesOctober 9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival"Blow" shows a new side of the band for fans as the world opens back up. Near the end of 2020, Eva Under Fire shared their single "Heroin(e)," a powerful, tragically beautiful rock song and call to action about the opioid crisis, which appeared on the soundtrack for the critically acclaimed indie drama Sno Babies. The full depth of the band's sonic offerings will be heard on their upcoming debut album with Better Noise. They'll also be teasing new music on stage this summer, as they join Buckcherry on select dates during their North American tour. For more details and tickets and full list of dates, visit: www.evaunderfire.comBETTER NOISE MUSIC is the premiere independent music label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. 