Florence + The Machine Drops Meduza Remix Of "My Love"





'My Love' came into its own under the additional production skill of Dave when the pair started working together to mold Florence's lockdown laments. What started out as a "sad little poem" 'My Love' evolved from an acoustic track into its current form when Dave suggested using synths to expand it to become an anthem brimming with floor-filling, chest-thumping energy. With Dave's love of synths and Florence's fascination with all things gothic and creepy generally, producing together brought a kind of "Nick Cave at the club" sound to much of the record.



MEDUZA have picked up 'My Love' and transformed it into a bonafide floor filler. Their remix entices the listener into the atmospheric depths of the club, euphoric and uninhibited. The synth-led beat drives the energy and the layered melody provides transcendent sonics. The Grammy-nominated trio have created an absorbing rework.



'My Love' followed the first releases of 'King' and 'Heaven is Here', all of which launched with exquisite videos directed by Autumn de Wilde and choreographed by Ryan Heffington.



Dance Fever was recorded predominately in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of the world's reopening. It conjures up what Florence missed most in the midst of lockdown -clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement and togetherness -and the hope of reunions to come. It's an album that sees Florence at the peak of her powers, coming into a fully realised self-knowledge, poking sly fun at her own self-created persona, playing with ideas of identity, masculine and feminine, redemptive, celebratory, stepping fully into her place in the iconic pantheon.



Produced by Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley, Dance Fever is the album that brings back the very best of Florence and was made for the stage. After her 3 night run of intimate UK shows sold out in 1 minute of going on sale, Florence + the Machine announced her Dance Fever Tour for November which takes in multiple arena shows including two nights at The O2 in London.



Dance Fever Tour:

14th Nov 2022 - Accor Hotels Arena, Paris

16th Nov 2022 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18th Nov 2022 - The O2, London

19th Nov 2022 - The O2, London

21st Nov 2022 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

22nd Nov 2022 - AO Arena, Manchester

24th Nov 2022 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25th Nov 2022 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

27th Nov 2022 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28th Nov 2022 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30th Nov 2022 - 3 Arena, Dublin



