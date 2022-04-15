Bulow Releases Booty Call EP; Title Track Produced By Finneas

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The alternative pop singer and songwriter bÃ¼low shares new EP booty call via Republic Records/ Universal Music. The new EP highlights the new sound from bÃ¼low, which has been unleashed with previously released tracks "Playin' Me Back" and "Don't Break His Heart".



Taking inspiration from Frank Ocean, The Kooks, and Yung Lean, bÃ¼low's ability to fuse melancholic synth-pop melodies and witty songwriting continues to set her apart from her peers. A self-proclaimed nomad, bÃ¼low was born in Germany and spent parts of her childhood in the UK, the US, and the Netherlands. BÃ¼low has attributed her ability to blend diverse musical influences in part to the various music environments she was exposed to growing up. A true pop-iconoclast, bÃ¼low's experimental approach to music has garnered support from Vice, Vogue UK, Pigeons & Planes, and Billboard.



TRACKLIST:

Don't Break His Heart

Playin' Me Back

Booty Call

Mona's Dad

My Mercedes



