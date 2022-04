Bulow Releases Booty Call EP; Title Track Produced By Finneas

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The alternative pop singer and songwriter bülow shares new EP booty call via Republic Records/ Universal Music. The new EP highlights the new sound from bülow, which has been unleashed with previously released tracks "Playin' Me Back" and "Don't Break His Heart".



Taking inspiration from Frank Ocean, The Kooks, and Yung Lean, bülow's ability to fuse melancholic synth-pop melodies and witty songwriting continues to set her apart from her peers. A self-proclaimed nomad, bülow was born in Germany and spent parts of her childhood in the UK, the US, and the Netherlands. Bülow has attributed her ability to blend diverse musical influences in part to the various music environments she was exposed to growing up. A true pop-iconoclast, bülow's experimental approach to music has garnered support from Vice, Vogue UK, Pigeons & Planes, and Billboard.



TRACKLIST:

Don't Break His Heart

Playin' Me Back

Booty Call

Mona's Dad

My Mercedes