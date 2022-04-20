easy life Drop Surprise New Single 'Beeswax'



It's the breakout band's first new material since last year's much-loved debut album 'life's a beach', which charted at number 2 - the band's second project to reach the top 10 - and was followed by a huge run of sold-out shows (including 2 dates at London's O2 Brixton Academy, plus an arena show in their local Leicester). easy life are currently on a sold-out European and US headline tour, ahead of a summer of festivals including Glastonbury,



Teased live at their recent shows, 'BEESWAX' is a fascinating next step from easy life. A stream-of-consciousness about privacy, boundaries, and asking someone to 'mind their own...', 'BEESWAX' showcases front-man Murray Matravers' production skills (for this he partnered with Fraser T. Smith) as well as easy life's innate ability to capture the minutiae of British life: few modern bands, would namecheck 'Bake Off' over a beat recalling Brockhampton...



In Murray's own words, "BEESWAX' is essentially about people being nosy. In a post-lockdown universe it's easy to feel like we are oversharing and living under a microscope, everything feels so much more invasive and overwhelming after being locked away for so long at home. Social anxiety has been something I've always written about but I feel like this is universal feeling now more than ever. We wanted to release 'BEESWAX' first because sonically it lays the foundations for what is to follow: production wise, saturation and distortion are a massive part of it. I've also been playing around a lot with vocal production, and enjoyed making myself sound unfamiliar. I hope easy life fans appreciate the pace and urgency of this song."



