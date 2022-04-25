Check The Best Bands And Artists In Ukraine With Our Top Picks

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ukraine has a thriving musical and cultural scene. Explore it by picking some of the country's top artists and bands first.

Ukraine's Top 5 Bands and Artists

Ukraine is known for many things these days, and a thriving music culture scene should definitely be up on your list of things to remember the country by. Music in Ukraine is well-developed, owing to local talent that has thrived over the last years and put the country on the European as well as the international music scene.

Whether you speak the language or not, listening to the zappy, lively high-quality pop produced by Ukrainian artists is often a fitting backdrop for anything from exercising.

The following list should give you a very good idea of who the top-performing artists in the country (and beyond are). Keep in mind that there are hundreds of talented musicians that you would be interested in discovering.

#1 Kazka

The band known as Kazka are absolutely killing it in Ukraine. They have topped charts time and again and are a fairly new phenomenon in the country. They have been together since 2017 and consist of Oleksandra Zaritska as the vocals and Mykyta Budash and Dmytro Mazuriak as keyboard and guitar.

The band mixes elements of pop with electro-folk and emphasizes writing meaningful lyrics that will stick with you. All of their renditions are lively and pacey and you will be listening to Kazka with your ears as well as your hips.

#2 Monatik

Monatik is a prolific choice when you are looking to get to know the true Ukrainian pop. Although he is one of the newer faces on the scene and has been active since 2009, Monatik is definitely worth a listen to. His real name is Dmytro Monatyk, he has made a name for himself in the vibrant and ever-evolving Ukrainian music scene. His songs are well-received and he has been known to be an approachable artist. His unique twist on pop allows him to stand out from other artists. He has a relaxed approach to music that is just the right amount of commercial and depth.

#3 Tina Karol

Tetiana Hryhorivna Liberman or Tina Karol is one of the most prolific Ukrainian singers. She is a great pop artist with an enormous stage presence and millions of fans in the country. A great singer in her own right she has been able to build a solo career and deliver impeccable performances. Her songs, from the classics to the new music she puts out are listened to and enjoyed by millions of people in Ukraine and beyond!

#4 The Hardkiss

The Hardkiss is a great and highly-artistic musician. The vocalist, Julia Sanina, has a fantastic voice, an awesome sense of fashion and an immaculate performance when it comes to creating excellent rock-slash-pop pieces of music. The videos are excellent as they are highly stylized and have created a distinct visual story-telling that you cannot allocate to mistaken for anyone but The Hardkiss. The songs are admittedly more focused on rock, but there are clear pop elements that make The Hardkiss one of our favourite bands and one of the top Ukrainian bands that you should probably check yourself.

#5 Kalush

Kalush is a great look at the alternative rap scene in Ukraine which is quite pronounced and Kalush definitely has a play a role to play in this. The hip hop band has been active since 2019 and they have been really doing well. They've expanded their back vocals and have looked to innovate the genre as a whole. The guys made a name for themselves at the Euro Vision contest, mixing traditional with modern elements in their music.