Marco Antonio Solis Named 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person Of The Year





Solís will be honored for his more than four-decade career as a multifaceted performer and one of Mexico's most successful artists of all time. His dedication to his musical roots has made him a true ambassador of Latin music around the world, endearing him to the legions of fans who have been moved by his songs. Solís is one of the most respected musicians of his generation - generous with his talents by composing and producing for other performers - as well as an ardent supporter of up-and-coming talent.



"Marco Antonio Solís is a living legend and one of the most emblematic figures in Latin music," said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "He continues to break down generational barriers through his poignant lyrics which move millions of people and inspire greater acceptance and understanding. For this we are honored to bestow him with the 2022 Latin Academy Person of the Year distinction."



Meanwhile, the Mexican singer said, "I am very moved and grateful to The Latin Recording Academy for this special distinction that means so much to me professionally and personally. I would like to share this sentiment with everyone who has inspired me, and with those who I may have inspired as well to be able to occupy this place that the public has made me deserving of through this blessing called music. Thank you to everyone who has been witnesses to my journey, from my beginnings to the present day, and who are in some way also part of this important achievement. Thank you to The Latin Academy for undertaking the task of following my career and considering me among the greats that have left a mark in the world of music. Thank you to my family for the motivation that they ignite in me to always continue to excel, and thank you to the support of my loyal audiences for making this reality possible which fills my heart with pride, love and joy. Thank you to God the Father for always being present within Me."



"El Buki" was born in Ario de Rosales, Michoacán, and his love of music was sparked at an early age when he would watch his father sing and play the guitar. He began performing with his cousin, Joel Solís, as Dueto Solís, and got his big break in the mid-1970s when they formed Los Bukis, which would establish



In 1996, Solís launched his solo career and his more than 16 albums since then have broken sales records and reached top-ten lists in Latin America, the United States and Spain, spanning successful world tours with Marc Anthony,



Beyond the stage, his hit song "



Solís will be celebrated at a special star-studded gala featuring a heartfelt tribute concert, including renditions of his renowned repertoire performed by an impressive array of notable artists and friends. Details of the coveted event and the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® will be announced at a later date.



