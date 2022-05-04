Cyndi Lauper's "Let The Canary Sing" Definitive Feature Documentary In Production From Sony Music Entertainment's Premium Content Division





Sony New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sony Music Entertainment's (SME) Premium Content Division today announced the start of production for Let the Canary Sing - a feature length documentary that explores the remarkable life and career of Cyndi Lauper. The film will offer an immersive journey into the world of the iconic and history-making singer-songwriter, actor, activist, and best-selling musical composer. Made with Lauper's full participation and support, the film will reveal a multi-faceted artist who has reinvented herself "time after time."Directed by award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwood, "Let the Canary Sing" will reveal the story of one of the most unique and influential careers in music: how Lauper found her voice growing up in working class Queens, NY, a meteoric rise to stardom following the smashing success of her debut album She's So Unusual, and the generations she has influenced with her songs, her inimitable ever-evolving punk style, unapologetic feminism and devotion to advocating for others.Most recently, Ellwood directed Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, a two-part documentary featuring an intimate portrait of the artists who created a music revolution. In addition, she has collaborated previously with Fine Point Films on The Go-Go's, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to win Best Music Film at the Critics' Choice Awards."Like many people, I assumed when Cyndi Lauper burst onto the music scene in the early 80's, that she was another young star experiencing a meteoric rise to fame and success thanks to MTV," said Ellwood. "Her music videos were wild and colorful, her songs like "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" were infectious. But as it turns out, her story is one of hard knocks, hard work and dogged determination. Cyndi wanted her voice not just to be listened to, but a voice to be heard. The documentary will be a full portrait of Cyndi Lauper - her " True Colors " shining through.""It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work together with Cyndi Lauper to produce her definitive documentary, one that matches her iconic and immeasurable impact on both the music industry and society at large," said Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment. "Together with the incomparable Alison Ellwood and her award-wining artistic direction, the film will be a full portrait of this groundbreaking artist and share her unapologetic world with fans." Cyndi Lauper has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and is a GRAMMY, Emmy and Tony-winning artist. She won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album. In 2013, Lauper became the first solo woman to win a Tony for Best Original Score (music and lyrics) for Kinky Boots. She has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, became a New York Times best-selling author following the release of her memoir, and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. Additional honors include Billboard's Women In Music Icon Award, the 2019 High Note Global Prize issued by United Nations Human Rights, multiple American Music Awards, Billboard Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and beyond. Lauper is also dedicated to advocacy, co-founding True Colors United in 2008 to fight and end homelessness amongst LGBTQ youth.Sony Music Entertainment is financing and distributing the film. Krista Wegener, Senior Vice President, Sales and Distribution, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment will lead global sales for the film. The documentary will be produced by "Fine Point Films (The Go-Go's, No Stone Unturned, Elian) with Trevor Birney, Eimhear O'Neill and Andrew Tully serving as producers. Tabs Breese and Lisa Barbaris Executive Producers. Tom Mackay and Richard Story serve as Executive Producers for Sony Music Entertainment.Sony Music Entertainment's (SME) Premium Content division is a full-service content development studio showcasing the Company's global legacy, scale and robust offerings for top creative talent around the world. Designed to provide our artists and creators with unique opportunities to captivate new global audiences, the team develops, produces, and distributes a range of premium projects across film, television, podcasting, gaming and more. Tapping into SME's vast portfolio and catalog libraries, the division champions innovative ideas and collaborations across the Sony entertainment companies to amplify our artists' creative vision and engage fans with captivating content across all formats.



