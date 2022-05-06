Enrique Iglesias Announces Only US Shows In 2022 At Resorts World Theatre In Las Vegas





Known for his musical versatility across pop and urban genres of music in Spanish and English,



The recently opened 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum pop icon Enrique Iglesias has announced two exclusive U.S shows in 2022 taking place at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas this September. In celebration of Mexican Independence Day Weekend, the Latin recording artist will bring his chart-topping hits, with special guest, Los Tres Tristes Tigres, to the newest stage on the Las Vegas Strip for two incredible nights, Friday, Sept.16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.Tickets for the two-night engagement will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment. Showtime is 9 p.m.American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 9 at 12 p.m. PT through Thursday, May 12 at 10 p.m. PT.Show dates include:Friday, September 16Saturday, September 17Known for his musical versatility across pop and urban genres of music in Spanish and English, Enrique Iglesias has sold more than 180 million albums worldwide, released 11 studio albums and currently holds the record for most number ones on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart's history with a total of 27 #1 singles. The international superstar will bring an unrivaled experience to fans as he transforms the state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre into a fiery affair.The recently opened 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.



