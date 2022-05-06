"MTV Unplugged In Partnership With Rockstar Energy Drink Present: Twenty One Pilots" Global Music Special Premiering On June 9, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
MTV today announced that GRAMMY award-winning Twenty One Pilots
is set to perform a special edition of its trailblazing and award-winning Unplugged franchise. "MTV Unplugged in Partnership with Rockstar Energy
Drink Present: Twenty One Pilots" will premiere Thursday
globally, June 9th at 9 PM ET exclusively on MTV.
Twenty One Pilots' Global Music
Special marks the beginning of MTV Unplugged's partnership with Rockstar Energy
Drink, bringing fans a first-of-its-kind, 3-part music series tied to the launch of Rockstar Unplugged, the brand's newest beverage focused on providing the right amount of caffeine when you need it. In this latest edition of the iconic MTV Unplugged series, Twenty One Pilots
take the stage in Los Angeles to perform stripped-back and reimagined versions of some of their biggest and most beloved songs from their catalog. This concert continues the band's long-standing relationship with MTV, having most recently rocked the stage at the 2021 MTV Video Music
Awards with an electric performance of their smash hit single "Saturday
". They also received two nominations that year for Group of the Year and Best Alternative Video ("Shy Away
").
The news comes as the duo gears up for a global takeover with "The Icy Tour" making stops across North America
and Europe
this summer and fall. Additionally, they will host the upcoming "Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience" film event, which will bring fans an extended cut of the duo's 2021 album release livestream performance with audio and video remastered for the big screen, and more than 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage.
After shifting to an at-home concert model in Spring
2020 with Miley Cyrus, the celebrated "MTV Unplugged
" series returned to its original format in 2021 with a dynamic performance from K-pop superstars "BTS"; and a legendary pairing from music royalty Tony Bennett
and Lady Gaga.
Rockstar Energy
has a rich history in music and cultural moments, and the partnership with MTV Unplugged gives music and energy drink fans a reason to celebrate. Following the Los Angeles performance, Rockstar Energy
and MTV Unplugged will take the show on the road for two additional concerts in New York City and Atlanta in 2022.
"MTV Unplugged
GRAMMY Award-winning Twenty One Pilots
quietly emerged as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation. After billions of streams and dozens of multi-Platinum certifications around the world, the history-making Columbus, OH duo—Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun—ascended to a creative and critical high watermark on their new full-length album, Scaled And Icy. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top "Rock Albums" and "Alternative Albums" charts, while landing at No. 3 on the "Billboard 200," marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021. Among a collection of anthems, Scaled And Icy spawned "Shy Away," which spent eight consecutive weeks at #1 at Alternative Radio, as well as "Saturday
" and "The Outside," both of which also climbed to #1 at Alternative Radio. Scaled And Icy follows Twenty One Pilots' 2018 Platinum certified album TRENCH, which features the platinum singles: "Chlorine," "My Blood," and the GRAMMY Award-nominated "Jumpsuit." The album graced spots on "Best of" year-end lists by Billboard, KERRANG!, Alternative Press, and Rock Sound—who placed it at #1. Formed in 2009, the guys grinded towards this moment following the mainstream breakout of 2015's BLURRYFACE. Certified quadruple-platinum in the U.S., it was declared the first album ever to have every one of its songs certified Gold or Platinum by the RIAA, and garnered a GRAMMY Award for the Diamond certified "Stressed Out." In 2019 Twenty One Pilots
announced that their 2013 LP Vessel achieved the same Gold & Platinum milestone with every individual track from the album receiving Gold, Platinum or Multi-Platinum certification from the RIAA, making the duo the first artist / group with two albums to reach this landmark achievement.