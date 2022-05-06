DNCE Return To Make You "Move"



DNCE, led by frontman Joe Jonas, with Jack Lawless on drums and JinJoo Lee on guitar, initially shook-up popular music and culture with the release of their RIAA quintuple-platinum certified single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Making a momentous return, multiplatinum group DNCE are back with their first official single in four years, the aptly titled "Move." It issues an invitation to the dancefloor with its funky strut, slippery seventies-style guitars, head-nodding bassline, and swaggering beat. Flaunting a fiery falsetto, frontman Joe Jonas shines with an undeniable and unshakable command on the chorus, "All I'm trying to do is make you get up out that chair and make you move!""Move is the song that convinced me DNCE had more music to release into the world," says Joe. "I wrote it with my friend Ryan Tedder just for fun and immediately knew it was something special and needed the DNCE treatment! We can't wait for everyone to hear it and perform it live."Earlier this year, DNCE teased their return by assisting Kygo on his boisterous banger "Dancing Feet." It has already amassed over 38 million Spotify streams and over 6 million YouTube views on the music video. Of the track, Rolling Stone raved, "The song is a perfect reintroduction, a crisp, Eighties-inspired bop primed for all your dance-floor needs," and Billboard noted, "Jonas growls on the infectious, horn-inflected chorus." The Honey Pop summed it best, "The DJ and DNCE has just dropped what might just end up being the song of the summer."However, everything just sets the stage for more to come from DNCE.DNCE, led by frontman Joe Jonas, with Jack Lawless on drums and JinJoo Lee on guitar, initially shook-up popular music and culture with the release of their RIAA quintuple-platinum certified single " Cake By The Ocean " back in 2016. The song permeated pop culture at large, becoming an unstoppable hit, crashing the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and emerging as "one of the most-played songs of the year at Top 40 radio." Achieving global consumption of 10 million-plus units and 3.2 billion streams, it went triple platinum in Australia and Sweden, double-platinum in Canada, The UK, New Zealand, Poland, and Spain, and platinum in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, and Portugal. The release of their gold-certified self-titled full-length debut album, DNCE [Republic Records], followed, which featured additional hit singles such as the platinum-certified "Toothbrush." The band closed out 2016 at #8 on the Billboard Top Artists - Duo / Group Chart, #11 on the Radio Songs Chart, and #13 on the Pop Airplay Songs Chart. Meanwhile, they garnered "Best PUSH Artist" at the 2016 MTV European Music Awards and "Best New Artist" at the MTV Video Music Awards. To date, the band has tallied 5 billion global streams and 3.5 million global album equivalents. 2022 marks their momentous return as they team up with Kygo for the unshakable and undeniable anthem "Dancing Feet." With an inimitable and intoxicating hybrid of rock, pop, dance, and funk like no other, DNCE will make you move more than ever now.



