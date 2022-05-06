Music From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick To Be Released May 27, 2022





12. Top Gun Anthem. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Interscope Records/ Universal Music will release Music From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick on all DSPs and in stores on May 27. Available at all digital retailers, as well as CD, the soundtrack is available for pre-order noς. A Target exclusive CD of the soundtrack will include an exclusive cover and poster and is also available for pre-order now. Arriving as one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year, Paramount Pictures will release the upcoming major motion picture Top Gun: Maverick in theaters nationwide the same day.Just yesterday, Lady Gaga revealed " Hold My Hand " as the first single. Produced by Gaga and BloodPop with additional production by Benjamin Rice, the soaring anthem received widespread critical acclaim right after its release. Billboard declares "Lady Gaga soars with "Hold My Hand," and Vanity Fair raved the song "catapults her [Gaga] into next year's Oscar race."The next song to be released from the soundtrack will be "I Ain't Worried" by GRAMMY nominated band OneRepublic. Produced by Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Simon Oscroft and Tyler Spry "I Ain't Worried" will be released on May 13.With a combination of classics from the original film, new music, and score, the album reflects Top Gun's past, present, and future all at once. It boasts instantly recognizable cuts such as the theme song "Danger Zone" by Kenny Loggins, while Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller recorded a show-stopping live rendition of "Great Balls of Fire" showcased in the film and included on the record. Plus, it features original score tracks by the movie's composers—Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer and Academy® Award winners Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer. See below for a complete track listing.Producer Jerry Bruckheimer added, "This album continues the musical legacy that the original Top Gun ignited back in 1986. We are so thrilled to have Lady Gaga and OneRepublic lend their artistry towards putting a modern spin on the already iconic and beloved soundtrack."Making waves already, " Hold My Hand " was written for the motion picture and is featured throughout the film. The motion picture version of " Hold My Hand " features additional production and score by Lorne Balfe and Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer. It also marks Gaga's return to writing and producing original music for film, after the success of 2018's A Star is Born soundtrack that earned Gaga an Academy Award, four GRAMMYs®, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and Critics' Choice Award.Set to hit theaters on May 27th, Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick visits Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators. Maverick is where he belongs -pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.MUSIC FROM THE MOTION PICTURE TOP GUN: MAVERICK1. Main Titles (You've Been Called Back to Top Gun)2. Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins3. Darkstar4. Great Balls of Fire (Live) by Miles Teller5. You're Where You Belong / Give 'Em Hell6. I Ain't Worried by OneRepublic7. Dagger One is Hit / Time to Let Go8. Tally Two / What's the Plan / F-149. The Man, the Legend / Touchdown10. Penny Returns - Interlude11. Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga12. Top Gun Anthem.



