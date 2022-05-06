Sheryl Crow's "Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary" Available Now On 2CD And Digital

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, UMe/Big Machine Records/ Universal Music
releases a new album called Sheryl: Music
From The Feature Documentary digitally and on 2CD. The release features Sheryl Crow's biggest hits, including "If It Makes You Happy," "Soak Up The Sun, "All I Wanna Do," "My Favorite Mistake," "Redemption Day," as well as several deep tracks from the American music icon's catalog. The album also includes three newly recorded songs, including the new single, "Forever."
Sheryl: Music
From The Feature Documentary accompanies the full-length documentary film directed by Amy Scott, entitled Sheryl detailing the singer-songwriter's life and career, which also premieres on SHOWTIME today.
In 1993, Crow began a journey beyond her wildest imagination with her Tuesday Night Music
Club debut. Now, the nine-time GRAMMY Awards winner unveils some of the most impactful moments of her life and career through the full-length documentary. Sheryl, an intimate story of song and sacrifice, navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career. At the same time, the artist battles sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift.
"I hope people will find strength and courage through my story," states Crow. "It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life."
To preview the documentary, Sheryl Crow
recently sat down with The New York Times and Good Morning America
and performed this week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Howard
Stern Show.
Tracklisting:
Digital:
If It Makes You Happy
Leaving Las Vegas
All I Wanna Do
What I Can Do For You
Run, Baby, Run
Hard To Make A Stand
Sweet Rosalyn
A Change Would Do You Good
Home
Love Is A Good Thing
Strong Enough
Can't Cry Anymore
Everyday Is A Winding Road
Redemption Day
The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah
McLachlan)
I Shall Believe
Real Gone (Live)
My Favorite Mistake
Riverwide
Crash
And Burn
Steve McQueen
Soak Up The Sun
Out Of Our Heads
Detours
Be Myself
Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks
& Maren Morris)
Tell Me When It's Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)
Beware of Darkness
(feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)
The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)
Story of Everything
(feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)
Everything
Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell
at The Ryman)
Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)
Forever
Still The Same
Live With Me
Sheryl Crow
is a nine-time GRAMMY AWARD recipient and an American music icon. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. Crow has been feted by a new generation of singer-songwriters who have covered her songs and talked about her influence, including Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R, Haim, Maren Morris, Lorde, Sasami, Best Coast, and Brandi Carlile.