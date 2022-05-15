BRIT Award-Winning & Grammy Award-Nominated James Bay Announces New Album "Leap" Out July 8, 2022





For Leap, Bay worked with some of the most sought after producers and songwriters in a mixture of in person and remote sessions in Nashville & London including Foy Vance [Ed Sheeran], Dave Cobb [Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton], Ian Fitchuk [Kacey Musgraves,



To herald the arrival of the record, he just shared a brand-new single entitled "One Life." Bay previewed the single this week with a heartfelt note on socials talking about the inspiration behind the song - his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Lucy. On the song Bay said: "This is a song I wrote about me and Lucy. We first got together at 16 and have been together ever since. She's supported me since day 1. From open mic nights, right through to my biggest shows. It's been one adventure after another, but now we're on the biggest one of all. Raising our beautiful daughter Ada."



To announce the album and this next chapter, Bay shared a powerful letter on social media where he talked about his mental journey towards the making of this next body of work.



It arrives on the heels of "Give Me The Reason." The latter has already gathered nearly 8 million global streamsand right out of the gate, Rolling Stone detailed how the single captures "that feeling of being on the verge of letting go of someone, while looking for any excuse to give it another try." NME dubbed it "bittersweet," and mxdwn noted, "the song opens up with his iconic voice that ignites the listener." "



This summer



FROM JAMES BAY

In 2019 I was really struggling. I started writing songs to try and help me deal with fear, anxiety and problems with self-confidence. Feelings that run deep, that I've never wanted to share. Somehow, it all turned into some of the most hopeful and uplifting music I have ever made.



I didn't realize I was only halfway through making my third album when I came across John Burroughs' quote "leap and the net will appear". It was in a book about creative rediscovery and those words really sparked something in me. I was reading it because I was lost, feeling worthless. By 2020 I'd written a new batch of sad songs. I recorded them and thought the record was done. Then suddenly the world shut down and I couldn't tour my new music. All I could do was stay home and write more. That's when the album really started to take shape. It turns out there is light to be found even in the darkest moments.



I spend a lot of time (too much time) tangled up in negative thoughts. It's so easy to spiral. But during all that extra time writing, I decided to embrace my sadness rather than fight it and I began to recognize what lifts me up when things get tough. Suddenly I was pushing the boundaries of my writing in ways I never had before. I looked around at the people in my life that love and care about me the most and for the first time ever, I found a way to write from that emotion. I've always been afraid to go to those places, be that vulnerable; to say I love you, I need you and thank you in my writing.



It was so freeing to celebrate those people in my life that I love the most, that hold me up when I really need it. They're the ones who give me the courage to go for it, to dare. When I can't see the net, they give me the courage to leap.



Leap Tracklist

"Give Me The Reason"

"Nowhere Left To Go"

"Save Your Love"

"Everyone Needs Someone"

"One Life"

"Silent Love"

"Love Don't Hate Me"

"Brilliant Still"

"Right Now"

"We Used To Shine"

"Endless Summer Nights"

"Better"





Sunday 01-May Empire, Coventry

Tuesday 03-May Chalk, Brighton

Wednesday 04-May O2 Forum Kentish Town, London



Friday 06-May O2 Academy, Leicester

Sunday 08-May Asylum, Hull

Monday 09-May The Middlesbrough Empire, Middlesbrough

Wednesday 11-May City Halls & Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow



Friday 13-May Leadmill, Sheffield

Sunday 15-May The Watering Hole, Perranporth

Friday 20-May Radio City Hits Live, Liverpool

Saturday 28-May Victoria Park, Warrington



Saturday 04-Jun Argovia-Fäscht, Switzerland

Sunday 05-Jun Wild

Saturday 11-June Worcester Racecourse, Worcester

Friday 01-July Barn On The Farm, Gloucester



US Tour Dates (with The Lumineers):

Wednesday 17-August Bok Center, Tulsa OK

Friday 19th August American Airlines Center, Dallas TX

Saturday 20-August Moody Center, Austin TX

Wednesday 23-August Amway Centre, Orlando FL



Saturday 26-August State Farm Arena, Atlanta GA

Sunday 27-August Spectrum Center,



Friday 01-September Bridgestone Arena, Nashville TN

Saturday 03-September Wrigley Field,

Tuesday 06-September Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids MI New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated and BRIT Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist James Bay will release his highly anticipated third full-length album, Leap, on July 8th via Mercury/ Republic Records.For Leap, Bay worked with some of the most sought after producers and songwriters in a mixture of in person and remote sessions in Nashville & London including Foy Vance [Ed Sheeran], Dave Cobb [Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton], Ian Fitchuk [Kacey Musgraves, Brett Eldredge], Joel Little [Lorde, Taylor Swift] & Finneas [Billie Eilish, The Knocks]. Check out the full tracklist below!To herald the arrival of the record, he just shared a brand-new single entitled "One Life." Bay previewed the single this week with a heartfelt note on socials talking about the inspiration behind the song - his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Lucy. On the song Bay said: "This is a song I wrote about me and Lucy. We first got together at 16 and have been together ever since. She's supported me since day 1. From open mic nights, right through to my biggest shows. It's been one adventure after another, but now we're on the biggest one of all. Raising our beautiful daughter Ada."To announce the album and this next chapter, Bay shared a powerful letter on social media where he talked about his mental journey towards the making of this next body of work.It arrives on the heels of "Give Me The Reason." The latter has already gathered nearly 8 million global streamsand right out of the gate, Rolling Stone detailed how the single captures "that feeling of being on the verge of letting go of someone, while looking for any excuse to give it another try." NME dubbed it "bittersweet," and mxdwn noted, "the song opens up with his iconic voice that ignites the listener." " Give Me The Reason " was recorded at both Blackbird studios in Nashville and in London with producer Gabe Simon [Lana Del Rey, Maroon 5, Calum Scott] and co-written with Foy Vance and features Ian Fitchuk on drums.This summer James will be joining The Lumineers on their 2022 Brightside World Tour where he will be joining them on nine dates including Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 1st and Chicago's Wrigley Field on September 3rd. See full dates below.FROM JAMES BAYLeap Tracklist"Nowhere Left To Go""Save Your Love""Everyone Needs Someone""Silent Love""Love Don't Hate Me""Brilliant Still""We Used To Shine""Endless Summer Nights" James Bay 2022 Tour Dates:Sunday 01-May Empire, CoventryTuesday 03-May Chalk, BrightonWednesday 04-May O2 Forum Kentish Town, London Thursday 05-May UEA LCR, NorwichFriday 06-May O2 Academy, LeicesterSunday 08-May Asylum, HullMonday 09-May The Middlesbrough Empire, MiddlesbroughWednesday 11-May City Halls & Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow Thursday 12-May Beach Ballroom, AberdeenFriday 13-May Leadmill, SheffieldSunday 15-May The Watering Hole, PerranporthFriday 20-May Radio City Hits Live, LiverpoolSaturday 28-May Victoria Park, Warrington Thursday 02-June Big Stage @ 1886, DouglasSaturday 04-Jun Argovia-Fäscht, SwitzerlandSunday 05-Jun Wild Roots Festival, IrelandSaturday 11-June Worcester Racecourse, WorcesterFriday 01-July Barn On The Farm, GloucesterUS Tour Dates (with The Lumineers):Wednesday 17-August Bok Center, Tulsa OKFriday 19th August American Airlines Center, Dallas TXSaturday 20-August Moody Center, Austin TXWednesday 23-August Amway Centre, Orlando FL Thursday 24-August Enmarket Arena, Savannah GASaturday 26-August State Farm Arena, Atlanta GASunday 27-August Spectrum Center, Charlotte NC Thursday 31-August KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KYFriday 01-September Bridgestone Arena, Nashville TNSaturday 03-September Wrigley Field, Chicago ILTuesday 06-September Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids MI



