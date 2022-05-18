Karen Salicath Jamali Releases Tranquil Piano Music On Album 'Hope Of Angels'





Be sure to catch New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Composer and Pianist Karen Salicath Jamali calls for peace and healing in the album "Hope Of Angels," a collection of 12 new piano compositions that promote tranquility.The Album Hope of Angels has been under the way for 1 year. Karen Salicath Jamali recorded the project live on her Steinway Grand there giving her composition a unique sound. This is Salicath's 7th Album. The Album Hope of Angels is inspired by Angels and their energy and messages of Hope, Peace, and Compassion which the world needs so much right now.First and foremost, we need to tell her story because it's just too fascinating. A survivor of a near-death head injury, Karen Salicath Jamali discovered that in 2015 after a three-year recovery period, she was suddenly able to play the piano even though she had never played before.Let that sink in for a second...Self-described as autodidactic, Karen Salicath Jamali figured out how to manifest the compositions she was hearing in her dreams onto the piano without prior training and has since released seven albums and performed at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City 7 times. Her next concert is on June 12 2022 in Carnegie Hall, Sterns Auditorium. Karen Salicath Jamali's mission statement is evident as she believes music is her savior. That music came to her and instilled a duty to share it with the world. Now on to one of the pieces from the album Hope of Angels, Angel Kamael.Recorded live on an 80-year-old Steinway grand piano, the sound captured on "Angel Kamael" gives a very low-fi type of energy. Warm and yet, a tiny bit gritty in a very pleasing way. The natural reverb of the performance space gives a slightly distant feeling to the sound. As if the message being conveyed is coming from somewhere far away. According to Karen Salicath Jamali, it's very fitting considering that the music she writes comes directly to her in dreams. The result is a very distinct sonic fingerprint.Entirely instrumental, "Angel Kamael" showcases Jamali's faculty for improvisation. Her left-hand ties things together as it plays a steady stream of arpeggios creating a hypnotic, drone-like effect, while her right hand tickles out a mournful melody in the upper register. At times, I detect a repeating theme with the right hand as it stabs out a melancholic sequence of notes. I can imagine a singer belting out the three notes that serve as a constant throughout the piece. A piece like this seems more than appropriate as a backdrop to a silent film. Very calming and hypnotic and yet, a distinct sadness surrounding the record.Be sure to catch Karen Salicath Jamali on June 12 as she returns once again to Carnegie Hall, Sterns Auditorium, and, be sure to give a listen to the other fantastic compositions of "Hope of Angels." 53 minutes of tranquil piano music 12 new Piano Compositions, Angel Gabriel is the messenger of Peace Love & Compassion, Angel Arcadia is in harmony with nature, Angel Serapiel is the angel of purification, Angel Haniel is joy, Angel Sandalphon, and Angel Kamael are of music, and Angel Rafael is for healing. Follow the artist and Hope of Angels here https://karensalicathjamali.hearnow.com/hope-of-angels



