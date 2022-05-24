O'Charley's Announces Lee Brice Memorial Day Celebration To Benefit The Folded Flag Foundation





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar, the classic American restaurant with 147 locations across 17 states today announced Lee Brice's Memorial Day Celebration, sponsored by O'Charley's, which will benefit The Folded Flag Foundation. Folded Flag provides educational scholarships and supports grants to the families of fallen U.S. service members.The Memorial Day Celebration is the latest innovative way O'Charley's is continuing their commitment to support Gold Star families. Since 2016, O'Charley's has raised more than $2 million for The Folded Flag Foundation through a variety of fundraisers and initiatives.Powered by PickleJar, the Memorial Day Celebration will be aired on more than 40 radio stations across the country throughout the weekend, including WBWL in Boston, KYGO in Denver and WQYK in Tampa, among many others.Listeners can tune in for free and are encouraged to donate to Folded Flag via PickleJar while hearing great songs from Lee Brice and other artists. Fans can also donate by visiting the giveforheroes.com website. In addition, O'Charley's customers will be able to scan a QR code to donate while in the restaurants that weekend.100% of all contributions received by Folded Flag, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, go directly toward educational scholarships and grants for the families of soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in combat."O'Charley's support for Folded Flag and its mission is a foundational pillar of our brand. This event is just the latest way to raise money and increase awareness for these deserving Gold Star families," said O'Charley's CEO Craig Barber. "Having Lee Brice involved with Folded Flag in such a deep way is absolutely awesome. He's not just an outstanding musician - he's a man who sincerely cares about helping others and using his platform to do so. I can't thank him enough for his involvement in this special event.""Anyone who knows me and my music knows that I take supporting our veterans and Gold Star families very seriously," said Lee Brice. "Those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country deserve nothing short of our utmost respect. The mission of Folded Flag is a sacred one for me and that's why I've become such a vocal champion of their work. This Memorial Day Celebration is going to be a blast for listeners and I hope they will donate what they can to such a great nonprofit.""To see the evolution of O'Charley's support over the years has been incredible," said Folded Flag President Kim Frank. "O'Charley's continues to go above and beyond to help us carry out our mission and we consider our partnership extremely valuable when it comes to our success. I look forward to tuning into this Celebration to hear some special music and see how much money Lee can help us raise."O'Charley's is also giving one lucky fan a trip to see Lee Brice this summer on his "Label Me Proud" tour with special guests Michael Ray, Jackson Dean, Tim Montana and Tyler Farr. Fans will be automatically registered with a donation, but they can also go to giveforheroes.com to register for free.O'Charley's launched the first-ever charity-based virtual restaurant concept last year, the Songwriters Café, wherein all proceeds went directly to supporting The Folded Flag Foundation. The groundbreaking concept teamed up with country music stars like Lee Brice and Russell Dickerson to shine a spotlight on Gold Star families and their needs.Furthering their support for Gold Star family members, this year O'Charley's also launched a Gold Star hiring campaign focused solely on getting Gold Star family members jobs and securing opportunities for their career success.When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3 billion on-demand streams, and over 3.6 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He recently reached #1 at Country Radio with "Memory I Don't Mess With," which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP's 2021 Country Song of the Year "One of Them Girls," " I Hope You're Happy Now " with Carly Pearce, and "Rumor," which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," "Rumor," "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One of Them Girls," and "Memory I Don't Mess With." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, " I Hope You're Happy Now " won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee's latest album, Hey World, which is nominated for the 2022 Billboard Music Award for "Top Country Album," features new radio single "Soul."



