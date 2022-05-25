Brooke Annibale Announces Ethereal New Single "5 AM"





More Dates Announcing Soon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, indie singer/songwriter Brooke Annibale announces a new single called "5 AM." The latest peek at her forthcoming album, "5 AM" is a slow-burning, ethereal song inspired by long conversations that stretch into the early morning hours and the first blush of new love. "5 AM" is available everywhere this Friday, May 27."It's completely about falling in love with my wife," stated Brooke. "It's when we realized, 'I think that we might like each other a little bit, that we would stay up this late talking. It's the journey of falling in love. The first verse was basically me envisioning, what would our wedding day be like? And what do I want on that day? I was like, I wanna dance. I wanna cry. I wanna laugh. It sounds kind of corny, but those are all things that ended up being very true on our wedding day.""5 AM" follows the release of "What If You," the first single off her upcoming album debut with Nettwerk Music Group. A lush and dreamy track, "What If You" serves as the perfect introduction to her evolving sound as she digs into the mixed emotions and gentle balance of maintaining her music career while acknowledging the complicated nature of new love. FLOOD called it "immediately catchy" while Brooklyn Vegan described it as "a dreamy, folky song that kinda feels like the middle ground between Weyes Blood and Beach House."Brooke's expressive and beautifully thoughtful songwriting creates a dreamy and enticing sonic landscape. She has been a favorite among music supervisors and featured in such media as Stereogum, Wall Street Journal, Billboard, NPR/World Café, Consequence, Paste, Under The Radar, American Songwriter and more. She has also shared the stage with artists like Mt. Joy, Iron & Wine, Lucius, and Rufus Wainwright. She joins Nettwerk's expanding label roster, which also includes artists like Old Sea Brigade, Bre Kennedy, SYML, Luke Sital-Singh, Aisha Badru, Wild Rivers and more.Tour Dates:06/05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Three Rivers Arts Festival07/02 - North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA (Headline Show - Full Band)More Dates Announcing Soon



