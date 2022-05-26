Living With The Law And Kapture Combine To Present International Fashion Show & Concert To Help Raise Funds For Ukraine





When - 8:00 p.m. - Saturday, 28 May 2022 WASHINGTON D.C. (Top40 Charts) Moved by the images of war-torn Ukraine, especially the killing of babies, Living with the Law and Kapture have combined to present a Concert and Fashion Show that will be Live Streamed, FREE, for a wide audience. Our goal is to stimulate attendees and viewers and encourage them to give to selected charities in support of the effort to hold fast to freedom, help save babies and have a part in preserving democracy. On Saturday, the 28th of May, at 8:00 p.m. anyone can watch, FREE, then give to help Ukraine. It is a small thing to do that sends a powerful message."Russia's unwarranted invasion into Ukraine affects all of us. Worldwide, gasoline prices are soaring; the squeeze on supplies is causing food and other products to rapidly rise; 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain can't be moved due to Russia's forced embargo and 15 million Ukrainians have been pushed out of their homes. Even if you are not a good samaritan, help Ukraine for your own good," said Johnny Barnes, the Event Organizer.The Event will be a superb, outdoor Fashion Show and Concert, on the Rooftop of a brand new Venue, HQO, on the waterfront, right by the Nationals Stadium. Featured will be International Models from around the world, including Russia, Ukraine (among them, Yana, shown below) and Kazakhstan, the two Countries next to Russia.The Concert will feature Sandra Ash and the Howard Burns Quartet.Music, fashion, song, trending apparel, an evening, under the stars, overlooking the Water, adjacent to Nationals Baseball Stadium; remember that you will be able to watch the Concert and Fashion Show, on the 28th which will be live streamed, "FREE", on the Facebook Platform, beginning at 8:00 p.m.; the proceeds of which, will go to help the babies and people of Ukraine. This is a small but powerful way to participate in preserving freedom and democracy, now threatened by Russia.Where - HQO - 1385 Canal Street, S.E. - D.C.When - 8:00 p.m. - Saturday, 28 May 2022



