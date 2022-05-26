Emerging Pop Artist Isaiah Brown Unveils Official Lyric Video For Unforgettable Hit Single "Superhero"





Through tough times historically humans are proven to gravitate towards music that lifts spirits and reveals a light at the end of the tunnel. Emerging pop artist



It is no surprise that

Follow

Stream



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Up and coming pop artist Isaiah Brown reminds us that each person is as important as the next. Brown seems to get this point across in a nostalgic and illustrative way after premiering the lyric video on YouTube Sunday, May 22nd, 2022.Through tough times historically humans are proven to gravitate towards music that lifts spirits and reveals a light at the end of the tunnel. Emerging pop artist Isaiah Brown emphasizes how important one's love can be to the entire growth of our society in his new single "Superhero." After immersing ourselves in the record, we might feel a sense of hope or joy through the promising message that Isaiah Brown "can be your superhero." We had the good fortune of asking a few questions regarding the single via Zoom, to which Brown stated that "the song isn't about me being special or a superhero, but for everybody to recognize that they all have a special power in them. If we all used that power-unconditional love towards everybody around us-we could all be the superhero we looked up to as children."It is no surprise that Isaiah Brown is releasing his catalog with an important message attached to it, but " Superhero " certainly is a refreshing reminder of the power behind the human heart and soul. Be sure to feel the energy for yourself by viewing the lyric video here.Follow Isaiah Brown on Social Media: @isaiahbrownmusicStream Isaiah Brown on Spotify:



