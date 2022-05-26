Mura Masa Drops New Single "Blessing Me" (Ft. Pa Salieu & Skillibeng)





Experimental, unexpected and exhilarating, 'blessing me' invites breakout UK rapper Pa Salieu and Jamaican dancehall star Skillibeng into the Mura Masa universe. It's a step, too, into the hedonistic world of forthcoming album demon time, which sees Mura Masa once again channel big themes and nuanced subcultures into thrillingly futuristic pop.



Beneath its hyperreal surface, demon time signals a deeper period of reflection for Mura Masa. He started work on the project shortly after his European tour in support of second album R.Y.C was curtailed by lockdown. Whilst that record's world of imagined memories, raw emotional exploration and nostalgia-as-a-crutch might seem timely, Mura Masa went in the opposite direction: connecting the dots between his genre-shaping, Soundcloud origin story, and electronic music as it exploded on platforms like TikTok to create songs that might soundtrack life ahead. For a while, demon time had the working title of 'Fun', with Alex predicting people would need "vicarious, escapist music now. So that's where this demon time idea came from - how do we soundtrack the 1am to 5am period where you start doing stupid shit that you don't regret but wouldn't do again when it emerges again post-lockdown?"



From its whispered introduction - "it's demon time" - to its messy finish, demon time is a journey into the unknowns of the night, and the quiet revelations you might stumble across along the way. There is a sense throughout of taking guests (and genres) into unfamiliar places, and Mura Masa blurring the boundaries of the artist/producer dynamic into something more curatorial. First single 'bbycakes', for instance, collided the



Nominated for his second Ivor Award this month for producing PinkPantheress' hit 'Just For Me', Mura Masa has always resisted simple categorization. An innovator as much as a musician, he has been featured on Forbes' illustrious 30 Under 30 list and is a platinum-selling, Grammy-Award-winning (and 4 x nominated) artist, surpassing 2 billion streams and headlining shows at



"A bruising scrapbook for Britain's maligned and confused…it's a whole lot of fun, too" NME *****

"Mura Masa has built his career so far on a special kind of alchemy, coaxing the best out of - and melding together - a dizzying array of collaborators without ever losing the thread of his own distinct musical identity." Mixmag

"You wouldn't have blamed him for playing it safe…curveball after curveball" The Times ****

"Nothing is beyond possibility in the world of Mura Masa" - Top40-Charts.com

"Mura Masa has set the bar for decades ahead" Dork *****

"Astonishingly talented" GQ



Mura Masa - Summer Live Dates

27.05 - Core Festival, Brussels, Belgium

03.06 - Love Saves The Day, Bristol

04.06 - AVA, Belfast, N.Ireland

09.06 - Primavera, Porto

12.06 - Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek

25.06 - Glastonbury Festival, Somerset,

06.07 - Mad Cool Festival, Madrid

22.07 - Forum, Melbourne

23.07 - Enmore, Sydney

24.07 - Splendour Festival, Yelgun/Byron

27.07 - Town Hall (Elemental Nights), Auckland, New Zealand

31.07 - Fuji Rocks, Niigata, Japan

05.08 - Off Festival, Katowice

27.08 - All Points East, London, UK

