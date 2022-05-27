Soulful R&B Artist Chris Knite Brings Back Real Love To Radio With Self-Titled EP 'Chris Knite'





Chris Knite is a soulful, R&B singer/songwriter known for his velvet voice and pure R&B sound. As a solid performing artist on the live stage, Chris Knite's passion for R&B music is infused in his music as an artist committed to bring real love back to music for listeners to enjoy.



A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Chris Knite discovered his gifts as a songwriter early on at the age of 12 years old. He soon began recording original music with his first recording being "One More Chance." His destiny began to unfold with the organic movement leading to him becoming a sought after live act on concert tours opening for top acts including J. Cole, Tank, Anthony Hamilton, The Isley Brothers, Joe, Frankie Beverly, Keith Sweat, Dougie Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, and Young



Chris Knite is set to appear in concert with Erykah Badu, Jarule,



"Chris Knite" the EP features five progressive R&B tracks: "I Gotchu"(featuring Kamillion), "Hard 2 Say"(Khaotic/Love and Hip Hop Miami),"Imagines", "Me Oh My", and "Overtime". "Chris Knite" the EP is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major streaming outlets.



www.realchrisknite.com

https://soundcloud.com/chris-knite

https://www.facebook.com/rnbchrisknite/

https://twitter.com/rnbchrisknite

https://www.instagram.com/realchrisknite/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8p7ZPy3HRPGV7DPe7ZvjKQ/videos New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Florida's own R&B recording artist, Chris Knite, announces the release of his new progressive R&B EP, "Chris Knite." The power EP includes signature tracks "I Gotchu", featuring Kamillion, and "Hard 2 Say", featuring hip hop recording artist, Khaotic ."Hard 2 Say" combines the smooth, melodic R&B vocals of Knite with the lyrical flow of hip hop recording artist, Khaotic, best known for his work on Love and Hip Hop Miami. Knite's power vocals on these soulful and dynamic tracks create an EP that is destined to be a hit. "Chris Knite" the EP is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and other major digital outlets.Chris Knite is a soulful, R&B singer/songwriter known for his velvet voice and pure R&B sound. As a solid performing artist on the live stage, Chris Knite's passion for R&B music is infused in his music as an artist committed to bring real love back to music for listeners to enjoy.A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Chris Knite discovered his gifts as a songwriter early on at the age of 12 years old. He soon began recording original music with his first recording being "One More Chance." His destiny began to unfold with the organic movement leading to him becoming a sought after live act on concert tours opening for top acts including J. Cole, Tank, Anthony Hamilton, The Isley Brothers, Joe, Frankie Beverly, Keith Sweat, Dougie Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, and Young Jeezy to name a few. Chris Knite continues to work in-studio on new music with collaborations on his roster that include Future, 2Chainz, and Emerson Windy to name a few.Chris Knite is set to appear in concert with Erykah Badu, Jarule, Goodie Mob and Musiq Soulchild at the Greensboro Colisuem Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia."Chris Knite" the EP features five progressive R&B tracks: "I Gotchu"(featuring Kamillion), "Hard 2 Say"(Khaotic/Love and Hip Hop Miami),"Imagines", "Me Oh My", and "Overtime". "Chris Knite" the EP is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major streaming outlets.www.realchrisknite.comhttps://soundcloud.com/chris-knitehttps://www.facebook.com/rnbchrisknite/https://twitter.com/rnbchrisknitehttps://www.instagram.com/realchrisknite/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8p7ZPy3HRPGV7DPe7ZvjKQ/videos



