Out Now: The Eminem Show 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Eminem has just released the 20th-anniversary expanded edition of The Eminem
Show (Shady Records/ Aftermath
Entertainment/ Interscope Records) - his record setting, Grammy Award-winning fourth studio album. The deluxe reissue features 18 bonus tracks (including B-sides, live performances, instrumentals, and an unreleased song), none of which were previously available for download or streaming.
The Eminem
Show originally scheduled to be released on June 4th, had to be moved to May 26th to combat bootlegging and satisfy customer demand. Despite the change in date, the 20-track powerhouse nevertheless debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 based on a jaw-dropping ONE-DAY sales number of 284,000 records- the only album in history to accomplish such a feat. The following week saw The Eminem
Show sell 1.3M copies, which currently stands as the 7th largest first-week US total of all time. The Eminem
Show emerged as both the best-selling album in the U.S. and the best-selling album worldwide for 2002. The album earned diamond certification from the RIAA (awarded for sales in excess of 10 million copies in the United States) and has gone on to sell 27 million copies worldwide. Along with earning a nomination for Album of the Year at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards, The Eminem
Show won in the category of Best Rap Album, while its seven-times-platinum lead single "Without Me
" won Best Music
Video.
As Eminem
told SPIN Magazine at the time, "One of the frustrating things was people saying, 'He's got to cuss to sell records,'" he says. "That's why with this album I toned it down a bit as far as shock value. I wanted to show that I'm a solid artist and I'm here to stay."
Executive-produced by Dr. Dre
— with most tracks produced by Eminem
alongside his longtime collaborator Jeff Bass — The Eminem
Show features guest appearances from Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, Dina Rae, Obie Trice
and D12. In addition to "Without Me," the album features hit singles like "Cleanin' Out My Closet," "Superman," and "Sing for the Moment." Named the best album of 2002 by Blender, Muzik, and LAUNCH, The Eminem
Show was also hailed as one of the best albums of the 2000s by a variety of publications.
Later this year, Eminem
will release physical editions of The Eminem
Show (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition), including a four-LP vinyl set along with CD and cassette versions.
Tracklist for The Eminem
Show (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition):
Curtains Up (Skit)
White America
Business
Cleanin' Out My Closet
Square
Dance
The Kiss (Skit)
Soldier
Say Goodbye Hollywood
Drips
Without Me
Paul Rosenberg (Skit)
Sing For The Moment
Superman
Hailie's Song
Steve Berman (Skit)
When The Music
Stops
Say What You Say
'Till I Collapse
My Dad's Gone Crazy
Curtains Close
[BONUS TRACKS]:
Stimulate (B-side from "Cleanin' Out My Closet
" single)
The Conspiracy Freestyle (Featuring 50 Cent) (B-side from the "Business
" CD Maxi)
Bump Heads (Featuring 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd
Banks) (B-side from the "Business
" CD Maxi)
Jimmy, Brian and Mike (Previously Unreleased)
Freestyle (#1) (Live at Tramps, New York, 1999)
Brain Damage
(Live at Tramps, New York, 1999)
Freestyle (#2) (Live at Tramps, New York, 1999)
Just Don't Give a Fuck (Live at Tramps, New York, 1999)
The Way I Am (Live at the Fuji Rock Festival, 2001) (Featuring Proof)
The Real Slim Shady (Live at the Fuji Rock Festival, 2001) (Featuring Proof)
Business (Instrumental)
Cleanin' Out My Closet (Instrumental)
Square
Dance (Instrumental)
Without Me (Instrumental)
Sing For The Moment (Instrumental)
Superman (Instrumental)
Say What You Say (Instrumental)
'Till I Collapse (Instrumental).