Pop / Rock 07/06/2022

Bad Bunny & Tyler, The Creator Headline Made In America 2022 Philadelphia, September 3rd And 4th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What:
The highly anticipated MADE IN AMERICA Festival returns this year for the 10th year of performances, boasting an incredible lineup. Since its inception, the can't-miss festival has brought the biggest names in music and up-and-coming superstars to the City of Brotherly Love as a staple of Labor Day weekend.

With community central to the Made In America experience, the event has generated over $150 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia since the inaugural two-day concert in 2012. This year Cause Village will be returning, highlighting groups like Black Voters Matter, HeadCount, ACCT Philly Animal Welfare, United in Community, and more to showcase the incredible work and support these organizations provide.
Who:

The full festival lineup includes headliners Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator and performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monét, Chimbala, Ryan Castro
When:

Saturday, September 3, 2022
Sunday, September 4, 2022
Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA
Ticket Purchase: To purchase tickets for Made In America visit https://madeinamerica.frontgatetickets.com/event/2j8jwpr3sonyytsj






