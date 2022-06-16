Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies and TV 16/06/2022

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, And Joey King Set To Lead Untitled Romcom Film Coming To Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Director: Richard LaGravenese(Behind The Candelabra, PS I Love You, The Last Five Years, Freedom Writers)

Writers: Carrie Solomon and Richard LaGravenese

Producers: Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films

Cast: Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy winning actor Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos, Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), SAG nominee Zac Efron (The Greatest Beer Run Ever, The Greatest Showman, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile), Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy nominee Joey King (Bullet Train, The Act, The Kissing Booth trilogy)

Logline: A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.






