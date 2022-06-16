Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, And Joey King Set To Lead Untitled Romcom Film Coming To Netflix





Writers: Carrie Solomon and Richard LaGravenese



Producers: Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films



Cast: Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy winning actor



Logline: A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Director: Richard LaGravenese(Behind The Candelabra, PS I Love You, The Last Five Years, Freedom Writers)Writers: Carrie Solomon and Richard LaGraveneseProducers: Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman for Roth/Kirschenbaum FilmsCast: Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy winning actor Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos, Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), SAG nominee Zac Efron (The Greatest Beer Run Ever, The Greatest Showman, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile), Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy nominee Joey King (Bullet Train, The Act, The Kissing Booth trilogy)Logline: A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.



