Grammy Winner And Former Kansas Vocalist John Elefante Releases "Won't Fade Away" From New Solo Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The voice of the chart topping hits by Kansas, "Play the Game Tonight" and "Fight Fire With Fire," has just released a brand new studio album. The Amazing Grace by John Elefante is available now in North America through Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group). As an artist, Elefante's credits include writing and singing lead vocals on three multi-platinum albums; as producer, his albums have earned numerous GMA Dove Awards, four Grammy Awards and seven Grammy nominations.
The second single and lyric video for "Won't Fade Now" is out now and is sure to please longtime Kansas fans. Says Elefante, "We tend to spend a lot of our time each day thinking about, and in pursuit of, owning treasures. These so-called treasures come in many forms: fame, fortune, wealth, security, and even health. But the reality is that all of these goals, will ultimately fade away. We need to focus more time, thought, and energy towards the things of this life that won't fade away." Listen/View "Won't Fade Away":
The Amazing Grace contains ten brand new songs with tracks like "Won't Fade Away," "Stronger Now," and the beautiful title track, "The Amazing Grace."
Critics are taking notice...
"With his new album, Elefante delivers an almost hour-long stampede of big, epic sound - a sometimes cinematic, sometimes apocalyptic, yet hopeful, listening experience that blends classic rock, AOR, and sophisticated pre-prog styles in a way that's sure to please fans of his earlier work and fans of Kansas, as well." -- The Phantom Tollbooth
"John Elefante's The Amazing Grace is a fantastic slice of well-crafted, expertly written and produced, and immensely entertaining AOR melodic hard rock. Quite recommended. Get it. Now." -- DangerDog
"Elefante's is a voice one simply just loves to hear—no matter what he's singing." -- CMM Magazine
You can order the album now and get the Limited Edition Autographed Expanded Booklet (while supplies last) that includes exclusive photos, lyrics, and the inspirations behind the songs.
Amazing Grace Track Listing:
City Of Grace
Stronger Now
The Amazing Grace
Time Machine
Won't Fade Away
Not Alone
Falling In To Place
We Will Be Fine Little Brown Book
And When I'm Gone
City Of Grace (Long Version)
