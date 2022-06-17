Marisa Anderson Announces New Album 'Still, Here'





Along with the album announcement, Anderson has shared the single "Waking," an achingly beautiful nylon string acoustic guitar piece which showcases Anderson's immediate and sheer elemental capacity to speak through her instrument.



Marisa Anderson's lucid, eloquent approach to guitar music and composition has established her as an unparalleled artist and an insightful, coveted collaborator. Anderson's work draws on a mosaic of folk musics and lives in conversation with myriad musical traditions.



Her music is inviting and candid, beckoning the listener into sprawling ecosystems and intimate corners alike, from barren landscapes to verdant thickets, impassioned communal experiences to pensive reclusions. As a master of her instrument, Anderson translates abstractions into undeniably moving music, tracing through traditional folk tunes, imagined Sci-Fi films, and foggy sanctuaries of sound.



Still, Here is Anderson at her most direct, laying bare her practice of processing and understanding the world through music and distilling that practice into pieces as expressive as they are transfixing.



Marisa Anderson will be touring throughout the US, UK and

<a href="https://marisaanderson.bandcamp.com/album/still-here">Still, Here by Marisa Anderson</a>

Marisa Anderson tour dates:

Jul. 9 - Saugatuck, MI - Ox-Bow Meadow w/ Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Joan Shelley, Bitchin Bajas

Aug. 19 - Glasgow, UK - Glad Cafe *

Aug. 20 - Crickhowell, UK - Greenman Festival *

Aug. 22 - London, UK - Cafe Oto ^

Aug. 24-26 - Aarhus, DK - Alter Festival *

Aug. 28 - Antwerp, BE - De Nor Events *

Aug. 31 - Koln, DE - TBC *

Sep. 1-2 Eupen, BE - Meakusma Festival *

Sept. 15 - Belfast, UK - TBC

Sept. 16-17 - Cork, IE - Clonakilty International Guitar Festival

Sept. 20 - Lausanne, CH - Cinema Oblò

Sept. 21 - Geneva, CH - Cave 12

Sep. 29 - Brussels, BE - AB

Oct. 1 - Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique Room, Le Grand Atelier

Oct. 23 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

* duo with

