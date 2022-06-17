The Smile's New Album 'A Light For Attracting Attention' Now Available On All Formats





Wed Dec 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Smile, the group comprising Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner today release their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, on CD and vinyl LP via XL Recordings. To celebrate the release, the band have revealed the live performance video of 'Open The Floodgates' taken from their sold-out and critically acclaimed debut shows at Magazine, London from January 2022, which were called 'life affirming' by The Times.With their current UK/Europe tour underway, including a recent UK performance described by Clash magazine as being 'a masterclass and a privilege to behold' and a Primavera Sound set dubbed 'The best show i've seen in years' by The Strokes' Julian Casablancas, The Smile's recently announced North American run of dates is on general sale today. For further information on all dates go to thesmiletheband.com.Produced by Nigel Godrich and featuring the singles "You Will Never Work In Television Again," "Skrting On The Surface," "Pana-vision," "Free In The Knowledge" and "Thin Thing," A Light For Attracting Attention features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary UK jazz players including Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman and Jason Yarde. The Smile began their 2022 European tour on May 16th in Croatia with UK dates in London, Edinburgh, and Manchester, before heading back into Europe, finishing their headline shows in Taormina, Sicily, on July 20th, with a final UK date at London's All Points East on August 28th.Praise for The Smile's new album:'Exceptionally good...genuinely beautiful moments abound' - The Guardian 4*'Some of the finest music of their career' - Sunday Times 4*'All the rich delicacy you could hope for' - The Observer 4*'Guitar music at its most thrilling' - The Telegraph 4*'Majestic' - The FT 4*'Exciting, experimental music' - The Times 4*'It's all the same, but different!' - Top40-Charts.com 4*THE SMILE ON TOUREuropeFri June 24 - Reims, France @ La Magnifique SocietySat June 25 - Werchter, Belgium @ Tw Classic FestivalSun June 27 - Luxembourg @ The Neumünster AbbayeTues June 29 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open'er FestivalThurs July 1 - Denmark @ Roskilde FestivalThurs July 1-3 - Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole FestivalTues July 5 - Barcelona, Spain @ Poble EspanyolWeds July 6 - Madrid, Spain @ Noches Del BotánicoFri July 8 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisbon ColiseumMon July 11 - Nîmes, France @ Festival De NîmesTues July 12 - Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz FestivalThurs July 14 - Milan, Italy @ Fabrique MilanoFri July 15 - Ferrara, Italy @ Piazza Trento TriesteSun July 17 - Macerata Mc, Italy @ Arena SferisterioMon July 18 - Rome, Italy @ Cavea - Auditorium Parco Della MusicaWeds July 20 - Taormina, Italy @ Teatro Antico Di TaorminaSun 28 Aug - London, UK @ All Points EastNorth AmericaMon Nov 14 - Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial AuditoriumWed Nov 16 - Boston, MA @ RoadrunnerFri Nov 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings TheatreSun Nov 20 - New York, NY @ HammersteinWed Nov 23 - Washington, DC @ The AnthemFri Nov 25 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUSSat Nov 26 - Toronto, ON @ Massey HallMon Nov 28 - Detroit. MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre -Tue Nov 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside TheaterThu Dec 01 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera TheatreSat Dec 03 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman AuditoriumSun Dec 04 - Atlanta. GA @ The EasternTue Dec 06 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum TheatreThu Dec 08 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep EllumSat Dec 10 - Denver, CO @ Mission BallroomWed Dec 14 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert HallFri Dec 16 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu TheaterSun Dec 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumWed Dec 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium.



