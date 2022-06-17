The Smile's New Album 'A Light For Attracting Attention' Now Available On All Formats

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Smile, the group comprising Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood
and Tom Skinner today release their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, on CD and vinyl LP via XL Recordings. To celebrate the release, the band have revealed the live performance video of 'Open The Floodgates' taken from their sold-out and critically acclaimed debut shows at Magazine, London from January 2022, which were called 'life affirming' by The Times.
With their current UK/Europe tour underway, including a recent UK performance described by Clash
magazine as being 'a masterclass and a privilege to behold' and a Primavera Sound set dubbed 'The best show i've seen in years' by The Strokes' Julian Casablancas, The Smile's recently announced North American run of dates is on general sale today. For further information on all dates go to thesmiletheband.com.
Produced by Nigel Godrich and featuring the singles "You Will Never Work In Television Again," "Skrting On The Surface," "Pana-vision," "Free In The Knowledge" and "Thin Thing," A Light For Attracting Attention features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary UK jazz players including Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel
Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman and Jason Yarde. The Smile began their 2022 European tour on May 16th in Croatia with UK dates in London, Edinburgh, and Manchester, before heading back into Europe, finishing their headline shows in Taormina, Sicily, on July 20th, with a final UK date at London's All Points East on August 28th.
Praise for The Smile's new album:
'Exceptionally good...genuinely beautiful moments abound' - The Guardian 4*
'Some of the finest music of their career' - Sunday Times 4*
'All the rich delicacy you could hope for' - The Observer 4*
'Guitar music at its most thrilling' - The Telegraph 4*
'Majestic' - The FT 4*
'Exciting, experimental music' - The Times 4*
'It's all the same, but different!' - Top40-Charts.com 4*
THE SMILE ON TOUR
Europe
Fri June 24 - Reims, France @ La Magnifique Society
Sat June 25 - Werchter, Belgium @ Tw Classic Festival
Sun June 27 - Luxembourg @ The Neumünster Abbaye
Tues June 29 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open'er Festival
Thurs July 1 - Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
Thurs July 1-3 - Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
Tues July 5 - Barcelona, Spain @ Poble Espanyol
Weds July 6 - Madrid, Spain @ Noches Del Botánico
Fri July 8 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisbon Coliseum
Mon July 11 - Nîmes, France @ Festival De Nîmes
Tues July 12 - Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival
Thurs July 14 - Milan, Italy @ Fabrique Milano
Fri July 15 - Ferrara, Italy @ Piazza Trento Trieste
Sun July 17 - Macerata Mc, Italy @ Arena
Sferisterio
Mon July 18 - Rome, Italy @ Cavea - Auditorium Parco Della Musica
Weds July 20 - Taormina, Italy @ Teatro Antico Di Taormina
Sun 28 Aug - London, UK @ All Points East
North America
Mon Nov 14 - Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Wed Nov 16 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Fri Nov 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings
Theatre
Sun Nov 20 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein
Wed Nov 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri Nov 25 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sat Nov 26 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Mon Nov 28 - Detroit. MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre -
Tue Nov 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Thu Dec 01 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Sat Dec 03 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Sun Dec 04 - Atlanta. GA @ The Eastern
Tue Dec 06 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
Thu Dec 08 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sat Dec 10 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Wed Dec 14 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Fri Dec 16 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
Sun Dec 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Dec 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium.