We The Kingdom Announces 22-Date Headlining Tour

We The Kingdom LIVE with Cory Asbury Tour Dates:

Thu., Sep. 29 | Countryside Christian | Tampa, FL

Fri., Sep. 30 | Northland Church | Orlando, FL

Sat., Oct. 1 | FBC Fort Lauderdale | Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sun., Oct. 2 | Florida Theater | Jacksonville, FL

Fri., Oct. 7 |

Sat., Oct. 8 | Houston, TX^

Sun., Oct. 9 | Tobin Center | San Antonio, TX

Fri., Oct. 14 |CrossCity Christian Church| Fresno, CA

Sat., Oct. 15 | Capitol Christian Center | Sacramento, CA

Sun., Oct. 16 | Calvary Community Church | Los Angeles, CA

Thu., Oct. 20 | Lake City Church | Spokane, WA

Fri., Oct. 21 | Rolling Hills Community | Portland, OR

Sat., Oct. 22 | Eugene FBC | Eugene, OR

Sun., Oct. 23 | Overlake Church Redmond | Seattle, WA

Thu., Oct. 27 | Hoyt Sherman Place | Des Moines, IA~

Fri., Oct. 28 |

Sat., Oct. 29 | The Lerner | Elkhart, IN

Sun., Oct. 30 | Wings Event Center | Kalamazoo, MI

Thu., Nov. 3 | Ovens Auditorium | Charlotte, NC

Fri., Nov. 4 |

Sat., Nov. 5 | Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN*

Sat., Nov. 6 | Coca-Cola Roxy | Atlanta, GA

*Tickets Available Now

~Tickets on-sale June 29

^Tickets on-sale July 1



Named Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year at the 2021 Dove Awards, We the Kingdom is comprised of brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash, Ed's children Franni Rae Cash Cain and

We The Kingdom's team includes Roundtable Management, Capitol Christian New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A band that has become synonymous with dynamic live performances, two-time GRAMMY-nominated group We The Kingdom will hit the road on a headline tour this fall, We The Kingdom LIVE with Cory Asbury. The 22-date trek is set to kick off on Thursday, September 29, stopping in cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville and more through November.

We The Kingdom recently released "Miracle Power" (5.27 via Capitol Christian Music Group), the first track off the group's sophomore studio album, which marked the band's biggest street week streaming debut for a single to date. It will go for adds on radio this Friday, June 24.

The multi-generational group is currently opening for Crowder on his My People Tour, which is happening now throughout the Southeast. Additionally, they'll perform at fairs and festivals across the country this Summer. Tickets for We The Kingdom's Ryman Auditorium date (11.5) are already on-sale, and additional dates on the We The Kingdom LIVE with Cory Asbury tour will go on-sale this Friday, June 24 at wtklive.com.

Named Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year at the 2021 Dove Awards, We the Kingdom is comprised of brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash, Ed's children Franni Rae Cash Cain and Martin Cash, and close family friend Andrew Bergthold, who all came together as musicians during a life-changing Young Life experience. Since making their debut in 2018, the group has garnered continuous praise, earning their very first RIAA-certified GOLD Single for 'Holy Water', the group's first No.1 hit, in just a few years as a commercial band.

We The Kingdom's team includes Roundtable Management, Capitol Christian Music Group and Shore Fire Media. 'We The Kingdom LIVE with Cory Asbury' is produced by Premier Productions.




