Billboard Charting Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop) Releases His 2022 Album OPBE DANCES 3 this Week

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Murat Ses drops a new album OPBE DANCES 3 with ten tracks in his Anadolu Pop 2.0 style, a more electronic and experimental yet accessible form of his legendary Anadolu Pop days.

With this unique style he had multiple Billboard chartings recent years (Anatolian Highway, Pockmarked Beauty et al)



OPBE DANCES 3 comes up with a sophisticated electronic, dance, ambient, world approach which has the hallmark of Murat Ses's legendary fusion style known as Anadolu Pop (Grand Prix du Disque in Paris, France, back then in early 70s) he worked out with his wife Nihal Ses (founder of first traditional, folkloristic dance group in Austrian College in Istanbul back in late 60s and early 70s). Artwork and themes by Nihal Ses aka OpBe, publisher of Clouzine (an online contemporary music mag supporting new and under the radar talents ignored by the majors).

The album's tracks were composed and produced during SES Team's stays in Florida and Los Angeles (USA).



