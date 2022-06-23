N-Dubz, Craig David & Mabel In First Wave Of Line-Up For Voxi Presents Kiss Haunted House Party





VOXI are running a number of fantastic promotions this summer including Unlimited Social Media, calls and texts plus 30GB of 5G data for only £10 a month - Visit the VOXI website for further details: www.voxi.co.uk/plans New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a long-anticipated wait, the iconic KISS Haunted House Party is returning to the OVO Arena Wembley with some of the hottest names in music, this year presented by VOXI, the mobile network with Unlimited Social Media powered by Vodafone. The biggest Halloween event of the year is back as a public event, with partygoers encouraged to put on their creepiest costumes as they dance the night away to this specially handpicked line-up.Announced by Jordan and Perri on the KISS Breakfast show this morning, the boys revealed some of the exciting names that are set to take the stage, from KISS favourite Craig David to N-Dubz - who recently came back onto the UK scene with new music and a massive sold-out tour of their own. They will be joined by Mabel, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Nathan Dawe and many more to be announced!KISS Breakfast presenters Jordan and Perri said "The KISS Haunted House Party is undoubtedly the best Halloween event of the year - and it's finally back in real life! We can't wait to bring everyone together again for a huge memorable night of music and experiences. Let's go!"Scott Currie, Head of VOXI by Vodafone added: "We're thrilled to be teaming up with KISS to bring their Haunted House Party back to London this October following a one year hiatus due to the pandemic, and for VOXI customers the experience is even better - with Unlimited data for Social Media on all plans, our customers can share all their amazing moments from across the night without ever having to worry about their data usage!"The annual event has seen some incredible transformations over the years such as Rita Ora as rapper Post Malone, Anne-Marie as Billie Eilish, a devilish Stefflon Don, and Jess Glynne channelling her inner assassin as Kill Bill character Elle Driver. KISS is looking forward to seeing what fans and celebrities alike pull together this year after having two years to come up with some unique costumes.Tickets for the event are on sale from 10am and start from £41 inc fees from KISSFMUK.COM. Keep up to date with the latest announcements by listening to KISS and following @KISSFMUK on socials and for any questions visit kissfmuk.com.VOXI are running a number of fantastic promotions this summer including Unlimited Social Media, calls and texts plus 30GB of 5G data for only £10 a month - Visit the VOXI website for further details: www.voxi.co.uk/plans



