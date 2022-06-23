Within Temptation Announce New Single 'Don't Pray For Me' - July 8th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On July 8, 2022, WITHIN TEMPTATION will release their brand-new single 'Don't Pray For Me' - the fourth single of the band's independent releases and leading up to their forthcoming album. The legendary leaders of dark anthemic music, with a career spanning two decades and with 7 studio albums under their belt - all accounting for more than 4 million record sales to their name - remain a genuine force to be reckoned with.
These past years Within Temptation
have shifted their focus from releasing albums to releasing a series of singles, enabling the band members to indulge themselves in their creative processes thus delivering freshly inspired music. The band have released 'Entertain You', 'The Purge' and 'Shed My Skin', singles that have all thrilled their fanbase, had great critical reception in the UK and Europe, peaked in the top 20 of the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Charts and topped the official German charts.
And now band is gearing up for the release of the next single 'Don't Pray For Me'.
Vocalist Sharon den Adel comments: "'Don't Pray For Me' strives against forcing beliefs and fears onto others and bears witness to being acceptive of everyone's own journey. It is an anthem about coming to terms with the fact that beliefs can be fluid, multiple or, frankly, different. The song is about allowing people to pursue their own destiny."
Within Temptation
have been busy in the studio writing and recording brand new songs for their forthcoming album, which they expect to release next year. The remainder of 2022 will be filled up with a European Summer festival season, a USA tour with Iron Maiden
and their much anticipated co-headlining European tour together with Evanescence
in the autumn of 2022.
ON TOUR WITH IRON MAIDEN IN THE USA
October 2022:
MON 3rd Sioux Falls, South Dakota
WED 5th Chicago
Illinois
FRI 7th Columbus, Ohio
SUN 9th Detroit, Michigan
TUE 11th Toronto, Ontario
WED 12th Hamilton, Ontario
SAT 15th Ottawa, Ontario
MON 17th Worcester, Madison
WED 19th Elmont, New York
FRI 21st Newark, New Jersey
SUN 23rd Washington, District of Columbia
TUE 25th Greensboro, North Carolina
THU 27th Tampa, Florida
For more information, go to ironmaiden.com
CO-HEADLINE TOUR WITH EVANESCENCE IN THE UK & EU
November 2022:
WED 9th Munich, DE Olympiahalle (tickets valid from original April 15 show)
THU 10th Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum Milan (tickets valid from original April 14 show)
SAT 12th Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion (tickets valid from original April 12th show)
MON 14th London, UK The O2 (tickets valid from original April 7)
TUE 15th Birmingham, UK Arena
Birmingham (tickets valid from original May 1 show)
THU 17th Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro (tickets valid from original April 28 show)
SAT 19th Leeds, UK First Direct Arena
(tickets valid from original April 30 show)
MON 21st Brussels, BE Palais (tickets valid from original April 4 show)
TUE 22nd Brussels, BE Palais (tickets valid from original April 24 show)
WED 23rd Festhalle, Frankfurt DE (tickets valid from original April 11 show)
FRI 25th Düsseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Halle (tickets valid from original April 20 show)
SUN 27th Paris, FR Accor hotels Arena
(tickets valid from original April 5 show)
TUE 29th Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome (tickets valid from original April 21 show)
WED 30th Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome (tickets valid from original April 22 show)
December 2022:
THU 1st Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal (tickets valid from original April 26 show)
SAT 3rd Leipzig, DE Leipzig Arena
(tickets valid from original April 18 show)
MON 5th Gliwice, PL Arena
Gliwice (tickets valid from the original Sept 20 show)
WED 7th Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena
(tickets valid from original April 17 show)
THUR 8th Berlin, DE Velodrom (tickets valid from original April 9 show).