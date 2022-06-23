Within Temptation Announce New Single 'Don't Pray For Me' - July 8th





These past years

And now band is gearing up for the release of the next single 'Don't Pray For Me'.



Vocalist Sharon den Adel comments: "'Don't Pray For Me' strives against forcing beliefs and fears onto others and bears witness to being acceptive of everyone's own journey. It is an anthem about coming to terms with the fact that beliefs can be fluid, multiple or, frankly, different. The song is about allowing people to pursue their own destiny."







ON TOUR WITH IRON MAIDEN IN THE USA

October 2022:

MON 3rd Sioux Falls, South Dakota

WED 5th

FRI 7th Columbus, Ohio

SUN 9th Detroit, Michigan

TUE 11th Toronto, Ontario

WED 12th Hamilton, Ontario

SAT 15th Ottawa, Ontario

MON 17th Worcester, Madison

WED 19th Elmont, New York

FRI 21st Newark, New Jersey

SUN 23rd Washington, District of Columbia

TUE 25th Greensboro, North Carolina

THU 27th Tampa, Florida

For more information, go to ironmaiden.com



CO-HEADLINE TOUR WITH EVANESCENCE IN THE UK & EU

November 2022:

WED 9th Munich, DE Olympiahalle (tickets valid from original April 15 show)

THU 10th Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum Milan (tickets valid from original April 14 show)

SAT 12th Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion (tickets valid from original April 12th show)

MON 14th London, UK The O2 (tickets valid from original April 7)

TUE 15th Birmingham, UK

THU 17th Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro (tickets valid from original April 28 show)

SAT 19th Leeds, UK First Direct

MON 21st Brussels, BE Palais (tickets valid from original April 4 show)

TUE 22nd Brussels, BE Palais (tickets valid from original April 24 show)

WED 23rd Festhalle, Frankfurt DE (tickets valid from original April 11 show)

FRI 25th Düsseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Halle (tickets valid from original April 20 show)

SUN 27th Paris, FR Accor hotels

TUE 29th Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome (tickets valid from original April 21 show)

WED 30th Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome (tickets valid from original April 22 show)



December 2022:

THU 1st Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal (tickets valid from original April 26 show)

SAT 3rd Leipzig, DE Leipzig

MON 5th Gliwice, PL

WED 7th Hamburg, DE Barclaycard

THUR 8th Berlin, DE Velodrom (tickets valid from original April 9 show). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On July 8, 2022, WITHIN TEMPTATION will release their brand-new single 'Don't Pray For Me' - the fourth single of the band's independent releases and leading up to their forthcoming album. The legendary leaders of dark anthemic music, with a career spanning two decades and with 7 studio albums under their belt - all accounting for more than 4 million record sales to their name - remain a genuine force to be reckoned with.These past years Within Temptation have shifted their focus from releasing albums to releasing a series of singles, enabling the band members to indulge themselves in their creative processes thus delivering freshly inspired music. The band have released 'Entertain You', 'The Purge' and 'Shed My Skin', singles that have all thrilled their fanbase, had great critical reception in the UK and Europe, peaked in the top 20 of the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Charts and topped the official German charts.And now band is gearing up for the release of the next single 'Don't Pray For Me'.Vocalist Sharon den Adel comments: "'Don't Pray For Me' strives against forcing beliefs and fears onto others and bears witness to being acceptive of everyone's own journey. It is an anthem about coming to terms with the fact that beliefs can be fluid, multiple or, frankly, different. The song is about allowing people to pursue their own destiny." Within Temptation have been busy in the studio writing and recording brand new songs for their forthcoming album, which they expect to release next year. The remainder of 2022 will be filled up with a European Summer festival season, a USA tour with Iron Maiden and their much anticipated co-headlining European tour together with Evanescence in the autumn of 2022.ON TOUR WITH IRON MAIDEN IN THE USAOctober 2022:MON 3rd Sioux Falls, South DakotaWED 5th Chicago IllinoisFRI 7th Columbus, OhioSUN 9th Detroit, MichiganTUE 11th Toronto, OntarioWED 12th Hamilton, OntarioSAT 15th Ottawa, OntarioMON 17th Worcester, MadisonWED 19th Elmont, New YorkFRI 21st Newark, New JerseySUN 23rd Washington, District of ColumbiaTUE 25th Greensboro, North CarolinaTHU 27th Tampa, FloridaFor more information, go to ironmaiden.comCO-HEADLINE TOUR WITH EVANESCENCE IN THE UK & EUNovember 2022:WED 9th Munich, DE Olympiahalle (tickets valid from original April 15 show)THU 10th Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum Milan (tickets valid from original April 14 show)SAT 12th Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion (tickets valid from original April 12th show)MON 14th London, UK The O2 (tickets valid from original April 7)TUE 15th Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham (tickets valid from original May 1 show)THU 17th Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro (tickets valid from original April 28 show)SAT 19th Leeds, UK First Direct Arena (tickets valid from original April 30 show)MON 21st Brussels, BE Palais (tickets valid from original April 4 show)TUE 22nd Brussels, BE Palais (tickets valid from original April 24 show)WED 23rd Festhalle, Frankfurt DE (tickets valid from original April 11 show)FRI 25th Düsseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Halle (tickets valid from original April 20 show)SUN 27th Paris, FR Accor hotels Arena (tickets valid from original April 5 show)TUE 29th Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome (tickets valid from original April 21 show)WED 30th Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome (tickets valid from original April 22 show)December 2022:THU 1st Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal (tickets valid from original April 26 show)SAT 3rd Leipzig, DE Leipzig Arena (tickets valid from original April 18 show)MON 5th Gliwice, PL Arena Gliwice (tickets valid from the original Sept 20 show)WED 7th Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena (tickets valid from original April 17 show)THUR 8th Berlin, DE Velodrom (tickets valid from original April 9 show).



