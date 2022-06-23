The One And Only Iconic Boots & Brews Country Music Festival Makes Its Mighty Return To Santa Clarita With Brad Paisley Headlining





Returning to sunny New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CBF Productions, one of California's largest traveling festival production companies, announced its return to Santa Clarita with its legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park on Saturday, September 3rd. This family-friendly outdoor affair features tasty food vendors, local craft brews, and headlining performance by legendary superstar, Brad Paisley, one of the country music's most decorated male solo artists of all time, along with sets from some of today's most sought-after country artists still to be announced."The wait is finally over, and we are so excited to bring back entertainment and fun to SoCal with our famous Boots & Brew's Country Music Festival in the cities of Santa Clarita, Ventura, and Morgan Hills," said Founder of CBF Productions, Vincenzo Giammanco. "We are thrilled to have Brad Paisley headline in Santa Clarita and have a grand surprise for our final show in Ventura!"Returning to sunny Santa Clarita after a series of unfortunate postponements due to the pandemic, Los Angeles county's largest and most successful country music festival is back. Past acts include Jake Owen, Morgan Wallen, Maddie & Tae, Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson, and more. CBF Productions has ramped up its amenities this year and upgraded some features for VIP attendees, including exclusive bars & food vendors, flushable toilets, private "Corrals" for rent, and added a brand-new upgraded Paddock level which offers up-close-viewing and extra amenities. This year in addition to single-day event tickets, Boots & Brews offers a Multi-Festival Pass which allows guests to attend multiple Boots & Brew events throughout southern California for a special price. For more information on all upcoming Boots & Brews Country Music Festival dates, please visit BootsAndBrews.com and join the mailing list to receive news & special offers.



