News
Pop / Rock 26/06/2022

Christine And The Queens Returns With 'Je Te Vois Enfin'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The French genre-bending pop phenomenon is back as the mysterious Redcar, presenting us with new single "Je te vois enfin".

"Je te vois enfin" is imagined, written, produced and performed by Christine and the Queens and mixed by legendary US producer Mike Dean, known for his work with Kanye West, Lana Del Rey and Jay Z to name a few.

Following on from the highly acclaimed La vita nuova EP (2020) and collaborations with Charli XCX & Caroline Polachek ("New Shapes") and most recently 070 Shake ("Body"), "Je te vois enfin" ushers in a new era for the artist.






